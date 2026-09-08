Avenacy Announces Launch of Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP in the U.S. Market

Represents the Company’s 30th product launch since inception in October 2023

Further expands Avenacy’s growing portfolio of injectable oncology medications

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced it has launched Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP in the United States as a therapeutic generic equivalent for Cytoxan® as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP is indicated for the treatment of certain malignant diseases in adult and pediatric patients, and for the treatment of biopsy-proven minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients who failed to adequately respond to or are unable to tolerate adrenocorticosteroid therapy. Avenacy’s Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP is available in 500 mg, 1 gram, and 2 gram single-dose vials, with one vial per carton.

In line with Avenacy’s mission to champion patient safety and streamline patient care, Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP will feature the Company’s highly differentiated packaging and labeling to support accurate medication selection.

Avenacy will begin shipping Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP to wholesale partners this week. The Company is supported by a global network of development and contract manufacturing partners that have undergone successful FDA inspections based on cGMP-standards.

Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP had U.S. sales of approximately $133 million for the twelve months ending in June 2026.¹

Indications and Contraindications

Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with certain malignant diseases, including malignant lymphomas, multiple myeloma, leukemias, mycosis fungoides, neuroblastoma, adenocarcinoma of the ovary, retinoblastoma, and carcinoma of the breast. Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP is also indicated for the treatment of biopsy-proven minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients who failed to adequately respond to or are unable to tolerate adrenocorticosteroid therapy.

Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP is contraindicated in patients who have a history of severe hypersensitivity reactions to cyclophosphamide, any of its metabolites, or other components of the product, and in patients with urinary outflow obstruction.

Please see link for Full Prescribing Information.

Cytoxan® is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

¹Source: IQVIA

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit Avenacy.

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