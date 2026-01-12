SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avantor® to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings on Wednesday, February 11, 2026

January 12, 2026 
RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February, 11, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor's website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedInX (Twitter) and Facebook.

Investor Relations Contact

Allison Hosak

Senior Vice President, Global Communications

Avantor

908-329-7281

Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com

Global Media Contact

Eric Van Zanten

Head of External Communications

Avantor

610-529-6219

Eric.VanZanten@avantorsciences.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-earnings-on-wednesday-february-11-2026-302647216.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

Pennsylvania Earnings
