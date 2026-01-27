Avant Technologies Evaluating Advanced Cells for Diabetes Therapy at 15th Annual EPITA Symposium

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for diabetes and age-related disorders, today announced its participation in the 15th European Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (EPITA) Symposium, held January 25-27, 2026, in Igls, Austria. As a leader in immunosuppression-free cell therapy solutions, Avant is actively evaluating advanced cells for potential application in a diabetes therapy at this premier European event.

The EPITA Symposium brings together global scientists, clinicians, and industry leaders to advance biological therapies for diabetes, including islet transplantation and beta cell replacement. EPITA stands as one of the world's flagship associations for networking on these critical topics, fostering collaboration to make therapies widely available.

Dr. Eva Maria Lilli Brandtner, Avant Technologies' expert representative, is assessing promising cells for inclusion with the company's Cell-in-a-Box® technology, developed in partnership with SGAustria. This clinically proven microencapsulation platform offers a safe, side-effect-free alternative to traditional immunosuppression, protecting transplanted insulin-producing cells from immune rejection without potential risks, such as tumor formation or infections that may be associated with gene editing and/or immunosuppression.

"While stem cell-derived beta cells undoubtedly represent a breakthrough in unlimited insulin sources, immune protection still remains a key challenge," said Dr. Brandtner. "Avant's Cell-in-a-Box® technology addresses this effectively, positioning us to contribute meaningfully to beta cell replacement therapies for type 1 and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes patients worldwide."

Avant Technologies aims to strengthen its role in the community through this engagement, highlighting its innovative approach to enabling scalable, patient-friendly cell therapies.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on identifying genetically modified cells lines, and through joint venture and licensing agreements developing innovative cell-based therapies.

About SGAustria Pte. Ltd.

SGAustria, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in clinically proven cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global biotech companies.

