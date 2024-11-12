SUBSCRIBE
Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

November 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Michael Greiner, interim chief executive officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at approximately 3:35 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today’s most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanos-medical-inc-to-present-at-the-stifel-2024-healthcare-conference-302302998.html

SOURCE Avanos Medical

Georgia Events
