Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights on January 8

January 3, 2025 | 


DUBLIN, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company’s preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

Participants may register for the conference call here and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients 7 years and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:

Austin Murtagh
Precision AQ
Austin.Murtagh@precisionaq.com
(212) 698-8696

Media Contact:

Lesley Stanley
Real Chemistry
lestanley@realchemistry.com
(609) 273-3162

