CLEVELAND, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxilium Health today announced the close of an oversubscribed $3.4 million seed round, a year after closing its pre-seed, to advance its Aer™ biomaterial platform toward FDA clearance and first-in-human studies.

Auxilium Health Closes Oversubscribed $3.4 Million Seed Round to Advance Its Aer™ Biomaterial Platform

Backed by returning and new regional and strategic investors, the round more than doubles the company's prior raise and reflects growing conviction in both the technology and the progress behind it.

For nearly four decades, biomaterials have tried to win what surgeons and scientists call the "race for the surface," the contest between a patient's healing cells and bacteria to colonize a material first, by killing bacteria after they arrive.

Auxilium takes a different approach. Its Aer™ platform is an engineered matrix-like product that mimics the body's own extracellular matrix, built to win that race structurally by resisting bacterial attachment while welcoming regenerative cells, all without relying on antibiotics.

The new capital will advance the company's lead product toward FDA clearance and into first-in-human use while deepening the team and the research behind it. Over the last year, Auxilium's full-time team has doubled, attracting top researchers and scientists to relocate to Cleveland to join the mission.

"Last year, the question was whether the science was real. This year, it's how fast we can get it to patients," said Isaiah Kaiser, PhD, Founder and CEO of Auxilium Health. "We're grateful to our investors and partners who believe in the science and the team behind what we're building. Their confidence lets us move with the urgency this problem deserves."

About Auxilium Health



Auxilium Health develops a new class of bioaerogels that reduce the risk of bacterial colonization and guide tissue regeneration. Its Aer™ platform spans wound repair, bone regeneration, and localized delivery, with a lead product advancing toward FDA clearance and clinical studies. Headquartered at the Cleveland Clinic's Global Innovation Center, the company is supported by the National Science Foundation, the Ohio Department of Development, and the Polymer Industry Cluster.

Regeneration begins at the surface.

Media Contact



Lindsey Dinneen



Director of Marketing & Engagement



Project Medtech



lindsey.dinneen@projectmedtech.com

Company Website: https://www.auxiliumhealth.xyz/



Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auxilium-health-inc

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auxilium-health-closes-oversubscribed-3-4-million-seed-round-to-advance-its-aer-biomaterial-platform-302824986.html

SOURCE Auxilium Health