Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces Abstract Selected for Poster Presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2026 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, being held January 8-10, 2026 in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Pain mitigation in pancreatic adenocarcinoma: A long-term analysis of denervation via transvascular RF energy-based ablation

Abstract Number: 693

Presenter: Robert S. Schwartz, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Session Title: Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Date and Time: January 9, 2026 from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM and 5:00 PM-6:00 PM PST

About ASCO

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) is committed to the principle that knowledge conquers cancer. Together with the Association for Clinical Oncology, ASCO represents more than 50,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality, equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, supports ASCO by funding groundbreaking research and education across cancer’s full continuum.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.



Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



