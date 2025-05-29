AusperBio Raises $50 Million in Series B+ to Advance Functional Cure for Chronic Hepatitis B

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (collectively AusperBio), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing targeted oligonucleotide therapies to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB), today announced the completion of an oversubscribed USD $50 million Series B+ financing round, led by an existing, industry-leading VC investor, with strong participation from Qiming Venture Partners, CDH Investments, Genesis Capital, YuanBio Venture Capital, HanKang Capital, and Sherpa Capital.

This financing follows AusperBio's Series B round completed in December 2024 and reflects continued investor confidence in the company's lead product, proprietary platform, and strategic direction. The proceeds will support the ongoing clinical development of AHB-137, a novel unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide for chronic hepatitis B (CHB), including planned Phase II trials outside of mainland China. The funding will also enable scale-up of commercial manufacturing partnerships and support the company's long-term pipeline growth.

Dr. Guofeng Cheng, co-founder and CEO of AusperBio, commented, "We are greatly honored by the continued support from our investors. It's a strong vote of confidence in our vision and the progress we've made so far. This new funding gives us the momentum to move AHB-137 into the next phase of global development. We are committed to stay focused on our mission to deliver a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B and bring life-changing therapies to patients worldwide."

Dr. Chris Yang, co-founder and CSO, added, "We are strongly encouraged by the recent progress of AHB-137, particularly the positive Phase IIb data presented at the EASL Congress in Amsterdam. With strong investor support, the AusperBio team is fully motivated to continue our clinical strategies and efforts to bring new treatment options to people living with CHB."

AusperBio is committed to delivering patient-centered innovations, aiming to alleviate the global health burden of CHB and transform treatment paradigms for this serious chronic disease.

About AHB-137

AHB-137, a novel unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) designed using AusperBio's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform, is being developed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. Its clinical development has generated compelling data, with key preclinical and clinical results presented at leading conferences such as EASL (2023, 2024, 2025) and AASLD (2024). This novel dual-mechanism ASO has completed its global Phase 1b trial and is currently advancing through multiple Phase 2 studies in China. Supported by a clear global development strategy, AHB-137 is progressing rapidly toward delivering a potential cure for HBV.

About AusperBio.

AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies for transformative therapies, with an initial focus on achieving functional cure for chronic hepatitis B infection. The company has developed a proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO platform which has been shown to substantially enhance the current ASO therapeutics, through novel insights into ASO design. Combining with efficient targeted delivery conjugation technologies, the modular Med-Oligo™ Platform empowers ASO therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases, including viral infections, metabolic conditions, genetic disorders, and immune diseases.

