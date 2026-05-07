Aurion Biotech to Give Oral Presentation on Regenerative Cell Therapy for Corneal Endothelial Disease at ASGCT 2026

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASGCT--Aurion Biotech, Inc. (“Aurion Biotech”), a commercial-stage regenerative cell therapy company dedicated to restoring vision and working toward a future where blindness is eliminated, today announced an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting, taking place in Boston May 11-15.

“We look forward to presenting at ASGCT on our lead investigational cell therapy AURN001, a potential first-in-class, single administration regenerative cell therapy that aims to restore vision and transform how corneal endothelial disease is treated,” said Arnaud Lacoste, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Aurion Biotech. “This conference is founded upon cell and gene therapy innovation, which directly applies to what Aurion does. While scale has been a challenge historically for cell therapy, Aurion’s cell therapy aims to address a large global need.”

Oral Presentation

Title: Designing a Large-Scale Cell Therapy: Clinical Validation and Early Commercialization of Corneal Endothelial Cell Therapy

Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2026/ 8:30 AM - 8:45 AM ET

Presentation ID/Abstract: 445

Session: Long-term safety and durable efficacy in cell and gene therapy

Room: MCEC Room 257AB (Level 2)

Presenter: Arnaud Lacoste, PhD, MBA, CEO and CSO Aurion Biotech

About Corneal Endothelial Dysfunction

Corneal endothelial dysfunction is a sight-threatening condition affecting millions worldwide, caused by the irreversible loss of endothelial cells that are essential for maintaining corneal clarity. When these cells die or degrade, they do not regenerate. The cornea relies on functional endothelial cells to remain compact and clear. When they fail, fluid can buildup leading to corneal edema and debilitating vision loss that often necessitates a corneal transplant. However, the global supply of donor tissue is critically limited with only one donor cornea available for every 70 diseased eyes.1 Transplant procedures can be difficult, and the recovery process is intensive: patients undergoing certain transplant procedures must lie flat on their backs for up to three days to allow the transplant to adhere.

About Corneal Endothelial Cell Therapy (CECT)

Aurion Biotech is advancing Corneal Endothelial Cell Therapy (CECT), a regenerative treatment that aims to replace lost or dysfunctional endothelial cells. The cells delivered to patients are human corneal endothelial cells obtained from donated corneas and do not contain any synthetic materials or involve artificial cellular reprogramming. Aurion’s cells are intended to repopulate the endothelium and help reestablish a corneal structure that is virtually indistinguishable from a healthy cornea.

About AURN001

AURN001 is an investigational, first-in-class, single-administration, allogeneic cell therapy designed to transform treatment for corneal endothelial disease, including Fuchs dystrophy. It consists of unmodified allogeneic human corneal endothelial cells (neltependocel) combined with a rho-kinase inhibitor (Y-27632). AURN001 is designed to regenerate corneal clarity and vision through an intracameral injection that has the potential to reduce treatment-related complications and support a fast post-operative recovery. AURN001 is in Phase 3 development and is not yet approved for any use in the U.S.

About Aurion Biotech

Aurion’s mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies. Aurion is a commercial stage company in Japan and a clinical stage company in Phase 3 development in the U.S. In 2024, Aurion launched Vyznova™, the first cell therapy for corneal endothelial disease commercially available in Japan. Aurion received the prestigious Prix Galien award for Best Start-Up in Biotech in 2022 and was named to Fast Company’s annual list of Most Innovative Companies in 2025. In 2025, Alcon acquired majority ownership of Aurion Biotech. For more information, visit www.aurionbiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the clinical development, potential benefits, manufacturing capacity, regulatory status, and timing of future clinical trials of AURN001. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those related to clinical trial design, patient enrollment, safety and efficacy results, regulatory review and approval, manufacturing, supply, and other factors. Aurion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

____________________ 1 Gain P, Jullienne R, He Z, et al. Global Survey of Corneal Transplantation and Eye Banking. JAMA Ophthalmol. 2016;134(2):167–173. doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2015.4776

Media Contacts:

Michele Gray (Ophthalmology Media)

Beth Keshishian (Business / Biotech Media)

PR@aurionbiotech.com