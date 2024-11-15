SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aurinia to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024

November 15, 2024 | 
ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the Company’s management team will attend the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London, November 19-21, 2024.


Aurinia management will host one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session on Wednesday, November 20, at 12:00 PM GMT/7:00 AM EST. This session will not include a webcast.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a differentiated, potential best-in-class therapy for autoimmune diseases that targets both BAFF (B-cell Activating Factor) and APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand).

Contacts

Media & Investor Inquiries:
Andrea Christopher
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
achristopher@auriniapharma.com

General Investor Inquiries:
ir@auriniapharma.com

