Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Report Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and Provide Update on Recent Business Progress on February 26, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced that it will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and provide an update on recent business progress on February 26, 2026.

Aurinia’s management team will host a webcast and conference call on February 26, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The link to the webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-8029 / +1 201-689-8029. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

General Investor Inquiries:

ir@auriniapharma.com