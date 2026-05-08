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Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and Provides Update on Recent Business Progress

May 7, 2026 | 
7 min read

ROCKVILLE, Maryland & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and provided an update on recent business progress.



Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three months ended March 31, 2026, total revenue was $77.7 million, up 24% from $62.5 million in the same period of 2025.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $73.6 million, up 23% from $60.0 million in the same period of 2025.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three months ended March 31, 2026, license, collaboration and royalty revenue from Aurinia’s collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $4.1 million, up 64% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Net Income: For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income was $34.4 million, up 48% from $23.3 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share: For the three months ended March 31, 2026, diluted earnings per share was $0.25, up 56% from $0.16 in the same period of 2025.
  • Cash Flows from Operating Activities: For the three months ended March 31, 2026, cash flows from operating activities were $32.6 million, up 2408% from $1.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2026, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $378.8 million, compared to $398.0 million at December 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, cash outflows from financing activities were $53.7 million, which included the repurchase of 2.5 million of the Company’s common shares for $36.2 million and tax withholding payments related to net settlements of equity awards of $14.6 million.

2026 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

Aurinia reiterates its guidance for 2026 total revenue of $315 million to $325 million, up 11% to 15% compared to 2025, and 2026 net product sales of $305 million to $315 million, up 12% to 16% compared to 2025.

“Aurinia remains steadfast in its mission to become a leading company that benefits patients suffering from autoimmune diseases,” stated Kevin Tang, Chief Executive Officer. “LUPKYNIS is emerging as a standard-of-care treatment for lupus nephritis, and aritinercept, now in clinical development for three potential indications, has therapeutic potential across a wide range of autoimmune disorders.”

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

 

(Unaudited)

 

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

41,008

 

$

80,213

 

Short-term investments

 

337,775

 

 

317,784

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

49,175

 

 

41,454

 

Inventory

 

46,410

 

 

45,690

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

4,119

 

 

5,746

 

Other current assets

 

1,757

 

 

1,080

 

Total current assets

 

480,244

 

 

491,967

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

166,917

 

 

176,194

 

Finance right-of-use lease assets

 

69,508

 

 

73,865

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,590

 

 

3,761

 

Operating right-of-use lease assets

 

1,659

 

 

3,596

 

Property and equipment, net

 

1,986

 

 

2,111

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

93

 

 

93

 

Total assets

$

723,997

 

$

751,587

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,661

 

$

3,313

 

Accrued expenses

 

58,196

 

 

66,621

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

16,519

 

 

16,523

 

Deferred revenue

 

5,036

 

 

3,720

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

1,622

 

 

1,067

 

Other current liabilities

 

2,522

 

 

2,480

 

Total current liabilities

 

86,556

 

 

93,724

 

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

 

48,181

 

 

52,322

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

12,413

 

 

12,648

 

Deferred compensation and other noncurrent liabilities

 

6,903

 

 

6,662

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

2,318

 

 

4,900

 

Total liabilities

 

156,371

 

 

170,256

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

Common shares — no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 130,771 and 132,323 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

 

 

 

1,086,650

 

 

 

 

 

1,120,035

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

96,869

 

 

111,263

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(880

)

 

(599

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(615,013

)

 

(649,368

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

567,626

 

 

581,331

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

723,997

 

$

751,587

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

2026

2025

Revenue

 

 

Net product sales

$

73,563

 

$

59,971

 

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

 

4,142

 

 

2,494

 

Total revenue

 

77,705

 

 

62,465

 

Operating expenses

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

6,505

 

 

8,574

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

22,029

 

 

20,339

 

Research and development

 

7,470

 

 

5,743

 

Restructuring

 

 

 

1,533

 

Other expense, net

 

279

 

 

4,429

 

Total operating expenses

 

36,283

 

 

40,618

 

Income from operations

 

41,422

 

 

21,847

 

Interest income

 

3,515

 

 

3,569

 

Interest expense

 

(1,012

)

 

(1,067

)

Net income before income taxes

 

43,925

 

 

24,349

 

Income tax expense

 

9,570

 

 

1,005

 

Net income

$

34,355

 

$

23,344

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

Basic

$

0.26

 

$

0.17

 

Diluted

$

0.25

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share

 

 

Basic

 

132,375

 

 

138,917

 

Diluted

 

137,639

 

 

143,199

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

Net income

$

34,355

 

$

23,344

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

Deferred income tax

 

9,277

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

(866

)

 

(3,409

)

Amortization and depreciation

 

4,816

 

 

4,856

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

(416

)

 

1,812

 

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

 

(2,319

)

 

(2,656

)

Other, net

 

581

 

 

2,325

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(7,721

)

 

(3,806

)

Inventory

 

(720

)

 

(6,967

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

950

 

 

6,033

 

Accounts payable

 

(652

)

 

(974

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(5,592

)

 

(23,405

)

Deferred revenue

 

1,081

 

 

4,342

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(214

)

 

(195

)

Cash flows from operating activities

 

32,560

 

 

1,300

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

 

109,000

 

 

123,035

 

Purchases of investments

 

(127,041

)

 

(91,986

)

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

 

(39

)

 

(17

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

(18,080

)

 

31,032

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

Purchase of common shares under Share Repurchase Plan

 

(36,165

)

 

(46,921

)

Payments of principal portion of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

(3,653

)

 

(2,771

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares for equity awards

 

713

 

 

9,288

 

Tax withholding payments related to net settlements of equity awards

 

(14,580

)

 

(8,933

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

(53,685

)

 

(49,337

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(39,205

)

 

(17,005

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

80,213

 

 

83,433

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$

41,008

 

$

66,428

 

 


Contacts

General Investor Inquiries
ir@auriniapharma.com

Maryland Canada Earnings Autoimmune disease
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