Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and Provides Update on Recent Corporate Progress

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenue: For the three months ended December 31, 2024, total revenue was $59.9 million, up 33% from $45.1 million in the same period of 2023.

– Net Product Sales: For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $57.6 million, up 36% from $42.3 million in the same period of 2023.

– License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three months ended December 31, 2024, license, collaboration and royalty revenue, which includes manufacturing services revenue and royalties from Aurinia’s collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $2.3 million, down 18% from $2.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Net Income (Loss): For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income (loss) was $1.4 million, compared to $(26.9) million in the same period of 2023.

Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities: For the three months ended December 31, 2024, cash flow provided by operating activities was $30.1 million, up 110% from $14.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total Revenue: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, total revenue was $235.1 million, up 34% from $175.5 million in 2023.

– Net Product Sales: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net product sales were $216.2 million, up 36% from $158.5 million in 2023.

– License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, license, collaboration and royalty revenue, which includes a milestone payment, manufacturing services revenue and royalties from Otsuka, was $18.9 million, up 11% from $17.0 million in 2023.

Net Income (Loss): For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income (loss) was $5.8 million, compared to $(78.0) million in 2023.

Cash Flow Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities was $44.4 million, compared to $(33.5) million in 2023.

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2024, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $358.5 million, compared to $350.7 million at December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 6.1 million of its common shares for $41.0 million.

Full Year 2025 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

For 2025, Aurinia expects total revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million and net product sales in the range of $240 million to $250 million.

Research and Development Update

In September 2024, Aurinia initiated a Phase 1 study of AUR200, its potentially best-in-class dual inhibitor of B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL). BAFF and APRIL are cytokines that stimulate B cell proliferation and activity and are upregulated in many autoimmune diseases. In preclinical studies, AUR200 potently inhibited B cell proliferation and production of IgA and IgM antibodies and exhibited pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties consistent with once-monthly dosing. Aurinia expects to report initial results from its Phase 1 study of AUR200 in the second quarter of 2025.

“We are pleased to have delivered strong LUPKYNIS sales growth in 2024,” stated Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “We expect 2025 to be an exciting year for Aurinia. We remain focused on increasing LUPKYNIS’s adoption among the many lupus nephritis patients who could benefit from this important treatment, while, at the same time, advancing our important pipeline product, AUR200, which has the potential to treat a wide range of autoimmune diseases.”

Webcast & Conference Call Details

A webcast and conference call will be hosted today, February 27th, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170/+1 201-493-6756. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a dual inhibitor of B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 83,433 $ 48,875 Short-term investments 275,043 301,614 Accounts receivable, net 36,544 24,089 Inventory, net 39,228 39,705 Prepaid expenses and deposits 11,219 9,486 Other current assets 1,129 1,031 Total current assets 446,596 424,800 Finance right-of-use lease assets 92,072 108,715 Intangible assets, net 4,355 4,977 Operating right-of-use lease assets 4,068 4,498 Property and equipment, net 2,731 3,354 Long-term investments — 201 Other noncurrent assets 823 1,517 Total assets $ 550,645 $ 548,062 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,187 $ 4,327 Accrued expenses 64,971 50,062 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 14,046 14,609 Deferred revenue 11,002 4,813 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,026 989 Other current liabilities 1,531 2,388 Total current liabilities 97,763 77,188 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 58,554 75,479 Deferred compensation and other noncurrent liabilities 11,107 10,911 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 5,743 6,530 Total liabilities 173,167 170,108 Shareholders’ equity Common shares - no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 140,883 and 143,833 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 1,187,696 1,200,218 Additional paid-in capital 126,999 120,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (647 ) (730 ) Accumulated deficit (936,570 ) (942,322 ) Total shareholders’ equity 377,478 377,954 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 550,645 $ 548,062

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Years ended December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 (unaudited) Revenue Net product sales $ 57,582 $ 42,315 $ 216,186 $ 158,533 License, collaboration and royalty revenue 2,285 2,780 18,947 16,980 Total revenue 59,867 45,095 235,133 175,513 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 5,552 5,395 28,248 14,148 Selling, general and administrative 37,032 50,072 172,028 195,036 Research and development 8,107 10,228 20,785 49,641 Restructuring 15,351 — 23,106 — Other (income) expense, net (4,506 ) 9,074 (4,347 ) 8,379 Total operating expenses 61,536 74,769 239,820 267,204 Loss from operations (1,669 ) (29,674 ) (4,687 ) (91,691 ) Interest income 3,988 4,568 16,970 16,997 Interest expense (1,146 ) (1,310 ) (4,835 ) (2,775 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 1,173 (26,416 ) 7,448 (77,469 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (256 ) 459 1,696 551 Net income (loss) $ 1,429 $ (26,875 ) $ 5,752 $ (78,020 ) Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.54 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.54 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share Basic 142,179 142,927 143,057 143,236 Diluted 147,675 142,927 146,194 143,236

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Years ended December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,752 $ (78,020 ) $ (108,180 ) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation 31,596 45,311 32,300 Amortization and depreciation 19,445 11,647 2,706 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on revaluation of finance lease liability (Monoplant) (5,910 ) 5,949 — Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments (12,731 ) (12,141 ) (1,572 ) Non-cash write-down of inventory — 916 3,646 Other, net 788 (1,515 ) (1,612 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (12,455 ) (10,606 ) 1,927 Inventory, net 477 (15,869 ) (9,072 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,834 ) 4,399 (2,404 ) Other noncurrent operating assets 31 (16 ) (363 ) Accounts payable 860 1,240 (792 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,330 12,154 1,491 Deferred revenue 5,789 3,763 3,048 Operating lease liabilities (750 ) (673 ) (652 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 44,388 (33,461 ) (79,529 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments 585,418 529,376 464,316 Purchases of investments (545,832 ) (523,500 ) (523,993 ) Upfront lease payments (43 ) (11,864 ) (663 ) Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (281 ) (718 ) (292 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 39,262 (6,706 ) (60,632 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common shares (40,239 ) — — Principal portion of finance lease payments (11,989 ) (10,025 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common shares from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSUs 8,186 5,324 1,561 Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP 1,084 1,850 1,912 Taxes paid related to net settlement of exercises of stock options and vesting of RSUs (6,134 ) (2,279 ) (1,040 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (49,092 ) (5,130 ) 2,433 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,558 (45,297 ) (137,728 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 48,875 94,172 231,900 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 83,433 $ 48,875 $ 94,172

