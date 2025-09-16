AuraVax Therapeutics Inc. receives grant for viral challenge study of new broad acting host-directed therapeutic

Company receives grant from the Gates Foundation to evaluate the NanoSTING platform

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc. has received funding from the Gates Foundation to evaluate the efficacy of NanoSTING-001 in a swine disease model at Kansas State University (K-State) College of Veterinary Medicine (Manhattan, Kansas) and The Pirbright Institute (Surrey, United Kingdom). NanoSTING-001 is designed to loco-regionally activate the innate immune response and function as a broad-spectrum host-directed therapeutic for respiratory infections, whether seasonal or biothreats.

The study will assess the ability of NanoSTING-001 to protect pigs from influenza infection. The results are anticipated to provide data on the efficacy of NanoSTING-001 and inform on the design of upcoming clinical trials.

NanoSTING-001 enhances the innate immune response within the respiratory tract using lipid nanoparticles to deliver a natural activator of the intracellular pathway known as stimulator of interferon genes (STING). It is intended for use both before and after exposure to prevent respiratory infections as well as decrease the risk of severe illness.

Respiratory pathogens continue to be a major source of clinical disease burden and healthcare resource utilization. During the 2024-2025 season in the United States, the CDC estimates 47 to 82 million flu illnesses, 610,000 to 1.3 million influenza-related hospitalizations and 27,000-130,000 influenza deaths.i Host-directed therapies targeting the innate immune system achieve protection independent of vaccination and hold great promise for the prevention and treatment of illnesses from multiple respiratory threats such as influenza.

NanoSTING-001 is being developed to benefit the recipient independent of the respiratory pathogen. Preclinical testing demonstrated that our candidate therapeutic appears well tolerated, rapidly activates innate immunity, and treats consequences of infection. These results include observations that intranasal NanoSTING-001 prevents and treats influenza A and B, including strains resistant to Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.ii

"We are pleased to work with K-State and Pirbright to conduct studies in validated swine models of influenza infection. We are grateful to the foundation for their financial support as these studies will provide important scientific information for the field of host-directed therapies. Our expectation is that NanoSTING-001 will reduce the seasonal disease burden of respiratory infections and provide a novel countermeasure to help mute the onset of emerging respiratory pathogens," said Joseph Sullivan, AuraVax's CEO.

AuraVax Therapeutics, Inc. (AuraVax) is a privately held biotechnology company developing airway products based on our NanoSTING platform for the treatment and prevention of respiratory infections. NanoSTING activates innate immunity by loco-regionally targeting the STING pathway. This approach is intended for use against multiple respiratory pathogens. The company's product pipeline includes NanoSTING-001, a broad-spectrum host-directed therapeutic aimed at treating infections caused by respiratory pathogens, and intranasal NanoSTING-002, a mucosal adjuvant to augment immune responses to multiple vaccines. For more information, visit https://www.auravax.com or contact Joseph Sullivan at jsullivan@auravax.com, +1 267-421-9792.

