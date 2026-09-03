Aura Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a potentially transformative first-in-class therapy for patients with ocular cancers, today announced that Natalie Holles, CEO and President, will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Fireside Chat at 2:35 p.m. ET

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing bel-sar, a potentially transformative, first-in-class therapy for patients living with ocular cancers. Bel-sar represents an entirely novel approach to treating ocular cancers via its dual mechanisms of action of acute tumor necrosis and secondary anti-tumor immune activation. The Phase 3 registration study of bel-sar in early choroidal melanoma, the largest patient segment of uveal melanoma, is fully enrolled, and earlier stage studies in metastases to the choroid and cancers of the ocular surface are ongoing. Aura's mission is to improve outcomes for patients living with ocular cancers by delivering a therapy that not only arrests tumor growth but also preserves vision and quality of life.

For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com . Follow us on X, @AuraBiosciences, and visit us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:

Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications