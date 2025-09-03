SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aura Biosciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2025 
BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for early choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura Biosciences is headquartered in Boston, MA. Our mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.

For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AuraBiosciences and visit us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Relations Contact:
Alex Dasalla
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
IR@aurabiosciences.com


