Augurex Announces Upcoming Oral and Poster Presentations at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2025

Augurex to present new data from clinical studies in an oral presentation and two poster presentations at ACR Convergence 2025, taking place October 24 – 29 in Chicago, IL.

Professor Raj Sengupta will present new data on the use of autoantibodies to 14-3-3eta in the discrimination between radiographic (r-) and non-radiographic (nr-) axial spondyloarthritis and both mechanical back pain and healthy controls.

VANCOUVER, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AxialSpondyloarthritis--Augurex Life Sciences, a leader in autoimmune biomarker-based diagnostics, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts, one as an oral presentation and two as poster presentations, at the upcoming American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025 being held October 24 – 29 in Chicago, IL.

“With the significant prevalence of chronic back pain within our society, and the protracted diagnostic delays patients face with axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), we are excited to share these important data at the upcoming ACR Convergence conference,” said Neil Klompas, Chief Executive Officer. “Augurex is focused on providing primary care physicians and the rheumatology community with new tools to eliminate the diagnostic delay in axSpA, enabling patients to access appropriate therapies and treatment plans earlier in the course of their disease.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Autoantibodies to 14-3-3 eta: A Novel Diagnostic Biomarker for Axial Spondyloarthritis

Authors: Raj Sengupta, Anthony Marotta, Walter P. Maksymowych, Charlotte Cavill, Stephen Bleakley, and Norma Biln

Abstract Number: 2636

Session Name: Abstracts: Spondyloarthritis Including Psoriatic Arthritis – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes II: Advances in Axial Spondyloarthritis (2633–2638)

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, October 28, 2025; 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Central Time

Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Central Time

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: The 14-3-3 eta AAb biomarker improves discriminative performance of CRP and HLA-B27 to differentiate people with radiographic axSpA from those with mechanical back pain.

Authors: Walter P. Maksymowych, Raj Sengupta, Anthony Marotta, Stephanie Wichuk, Charlotte Cavill, Stephen Bleakley, and Norma Biln

Abstract Number: 2335

Session Name: Spondyloarthritis Including Psoriatic Arthritis – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III (2305–2337)

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, October 28, 2025; 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall

Title: Evaluating the Diagnostic Utility of 14-3-3 eta Autoantibodies in Axial Spondyloarthritis: A Multiplex Assay Approach

Authors: Anthony Marotta, Walter P. Maksymowych, Stephen Bleakley, Stephanie Wichuk, and Norma Biln

Abstract Number: 0531

Session Name: Spondyloarthritis Including Psoriatic Arthritis – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster I (0522–0553)

Session Date/Time: Sunday, October 26, 2025; 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall

About Augurex

Augurex is a commercial-stage diagnostics company dedicated to the early identification and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, allowing treatment options to be optimized and personalized for patients around the world. Augurex’s lead diagnostic test, which detects the 14-3-3eta protein, is available as JOINTstat® in Canada and Great Britain, and is an important tool in the diagnosis and management of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. The analyte-specific reagents to detect 14-3-3eta are available for purchase and use by U.S. clinical laboratories as a component of diagnostic tests developed by such laboratories. The Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex ASRs, available as SPINEstat™ in Canada and Great Britain, expands Augurex’s biomarker-informed diagnostic autoimmune solutions into axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed as low back pain, and which, if untreated, can lead to impaired spinal mobility and fusion of the vertebrae. Learn more about Augurex at www.augurex.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact

Nima Mazinani

(604) 674-8231

media@augurex.com