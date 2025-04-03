SUBSCRIBE
aTyr Pharma to Participate in April Investor Conferences

April 3, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in April 2025.

Details of the conferences appear below:

Conference: Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference
Date: April 8 – 9, 2025
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Conference: Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
Date: April 17, 2025
Location: Boston, MA
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

For more information on how to register, please contact your Jones or Piper Sandler representative.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
adunston@atyrpharma.com

