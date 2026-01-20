Atopia Therapeutics Reports Preclinical Proof-of-Concept of Lead Compound ATP-R13 in Atopic Dermatitis and Strengthens Patent Protection

Geneva (Switzerland), January 20, 2026 – Atopia Therapeutics, a leader in the development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for allergic and atopic diseases, today announced significant progress in the development of its lead compound ATP-R13. The Company has successfully generated new preclinical in vivo efficacy data supporting the potential of ATP-R13 as a novel oral treatment for atopic dermatitis, an allergic condition commonly known as eczema.

As part of its ongoing development program, Atopia evaluated the effect of orally administered ATP-R13. In total, 56 mice were included in the study, assessing the efficacy of ATP-R13 compared to dexamethasone (a validated anti-inflammatory corticosteroid positive control) on local skin inflammation in the well-established ovalbumin-induced atopic dermatitis mouse model.