AtomVie Global Radiopharma Appoints Dr. Pratibhash Chattopadhyay as Chief Business Officer to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Leadership

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie), a global leading radiopharmaceutical CDMO, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Pratibhash (Bosh) Chattopadhyay as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Chattopadhyay brings over 25 years of commercial and technical expertise in the life sciences, having led numerous commercialization initiatives for pioneering technologies in oncology. His expertise spans multiple pharmaceutical sectors, including contract development and manufacturing, formulation development, and advanced drug delivery technologies, gained through his work at several leading organizations, such as BASF, Catalent, Matica Biotechnology, and others. With a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from Auburn University and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, Dr. Chattopadhyay is widely recognized for his strategic contributions and impactful commercialization efforts across the pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing industry.

Joining AtomVie during its critical expansion phase, Dr. Chattopadhyay will play a pivotal role in advancing AtomVie’s strategic growth as it prepares to launch its state-of-the-art facility, set for completion in 2025.

This cutting-edge facility will increase production capacity by over tenfold, empowering AtomVie to meet the escalating global demand for radiopharmaceuticals. With unmatched expertise and a proven track record, AtomVie is well positioned to provide clinical and commercial manufacturing support, working hand-in-hand with partners to deliver high quality radiopharmaceuticals transforming patients’ lives.

“I am thrilled to join AtomVie at such an exciting time in its growth,” said Dr. Chattopadhyay. “The commitment to enhancing radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and pioneering advanced therapeutic solutions reflect the company’s deep dedication to transforming patient care. I look forward to contributing to AtomVie’s mission and working alongside a talented team and global partners to deliver impactful treatments that address unmet needs and improve quality of life for patients globally.”

Bruno Paquin, CEO of AtomVie, also expressed enthusiasm for Dr. Chattopadhyay’s arrival: “Dr. Chattopadhyay’s deep pharmaceutical industry knowledge and proven ability to lead commercial strategy and innovation make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His expertise will be instrumental in broadening our partnerships to fulfil the growing global need for radiopharmaceuticals. We are excited to welcome Dr. Chattopadhyay onboard and look forward to his contributions towards AtomVie’s success and leadership in the radiopharmaceutical CDMO industry.”

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. (AtomVie)

AtomVie is a global leading CDMO for the GMP manufacturing and worldwide distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. AtomVie offers the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality, logistics, and business expertise combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from clinical studies to the commercial marketplace. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting studies in over 25 countries worldwide. AtomVie’s new cutting-edge 72,300 sq ft facility is located in Hamilton, ON, and is set to launch in 2025. For more information, visit https://www.atomvie.com/

