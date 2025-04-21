ATEC Launches PTP™ Corpectomy, The Next Evolution of Lateral Approach Surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, today announced the commercial launch of its Prone TransPsoas (PTP™) Corpectomy system. This milestone marks the continued evolution of ATEC’s PTP surgical approach, expanding its capabilities to include deformity and corpectomy procedures for complex pathologies of the thoracolumbar spine.





“PTP Corpectomy represents a significant step forward in ATEC’s commitment to improving patient outcomes in the most complex spine surgeries,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By integrating advanced surgical techniques within a fully proceduralized system, we empower surgeons to more predictably address the most challenging cases, including those involving tumor, trauma, infection, and deformity.”

The ATEC PTP Corpectomy solution includes:

Sigma™ LIF Corpectomy Access System: Designed to optimize lateral corpectomy exposure of the thoracolumbar spine, this system enhances surgical workflow and visualization, offering retractor versatility and customizable exposure in both prone (PTP) and lateral decubitus (LTP™) surgical approaches.

Ascend™ NanoTec™ Vertebral Body Replacement (VBR) System: Engineered for stability and fusion potential in complex spinal procedures, the anatomy-driven, expandable design of the Ascend VBR implant system supports a variety of surgical approaches and features NanoTec surface treatment technology intended to enhance bone growth.1

SafeOp™ Neural InformatiX™ System: The SafeOp 3 system delivers objective and actionable information with minimally disruptive motor evoked potentials (MEPs), surgeon-directed Delta™ tEMG for single-position lumbar plexus localization, and real-time femoral nerve health monitoring with automated SSEPs.

John Kleimeyer, M.D., orthopedic spine surgeon at Stanford University, commented, “PTP Corpectomy has truly become a workhorse in my practice for treating these complex pathologies. It allows me to fine-tune access to both the anterior and posterior columns simultaneously, providing far greater flexibility during surgery, and having a retractor designed specifically for lateral corpectomy access makes all the difference. You need a retractor and implant that are tailored to the task at hand, and that’s exactly what the Sigma LIF Corpectomy Access System and the Ascend VBR System deliver.”

“The Ascend VBR System offers reliability and adaptability essential for reconstructing complex anterior column pathology,” said Puya Alikhani, M.D., neurosurgeon at the University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital. “Its robust instrumentation, controlled distraction options, and thoughtfully engineered modular endplates simplify insertion and expansion while instilling confidence in the stability of the construct.”

These systems work together seamlessly as part of ATEC’s fully integrated PTP offering, empowering surgeons to perform lateral corpectomy with ease, control, and precision. Complemented by the PTP Patient Positioning System, the PTP Corpectomy approach provides a comprehensive procedural solution designed to improve access, minimize risk, and drive better patient outcomes.

1Preclinical data on file, LIT-85415. May not be representative of clinical results.

