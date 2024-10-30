ATCC Announces Subaward to Advance Research for Tickborne Diseases and Vaccine Development

ATCC will collaborate with principal investigator, Dr. Choukri Ben Mamoun, to advance babesiosis and tickborne disease research by addressing an underappreciated and understudied area of babesia biology and pathogenesis

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GlobalHealth--ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced that it has been awarded a one-year, subaward (# CON-80005343 GR125418) in the amount of $165,962 to advance research activities relevant to tickborne diseases (TBDs). This multi-investigator award is part of the “Parasite-Derived Vesicles in Babesia Virulence and Vaccine Development” Project funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).





Choukri Ben Mamoun, PhD, professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and of Microbial Pathogenesis at Yale School of Medicine, is principal investigator (PI) on this project. Robert Molestina, PhD, lead scientist at ATCC, is co-PI.

Between 2004 and 2016, TBD cases more than doubled and represented greater than 75 percent of all vector-borne disease cases reported in the US. One such disease is human babesiosis, a potentially fatal, malaria-like, TBD that is rapidly emerging worldwide and endemic in the US. Despite the importance of babesiosis in public health, little is known about the biology, pathogenesis and mechanism of virulence of Babesia parasites, which cause the disease.1

“Gaining insights into the parasite antigens and underlying host signaling mechanisms associated with the innate immune response to Babesia is critical,” said ATCC chairman and CEO Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, PhD. “Working with Dr. Ben Mamoun and his lab, our common goal is to accelerate research in the design, development, and evaluation of an effective vaccine.”

“At ATCC, we continue to focus on infectious diseases, biomarker discovery, and assay and vaccine development so that we can stay ahead of public health threats, such as TBDs,” said Joseph Leonelli, PhD, senior vice president and general manager of ATCC Federal Solutions. “Our ongoing collaboration with NIAID, as well as our work with Dr. Ben Mamoun, will strengthen our technical expertise in in vivo and in vitro models of babesiosis, allowing others in the scientific community to build on this research.”

1CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), Vital Signs: Trends in Reported Vector borne Disease Cases – United States and Territories, 2004–2016; May 4, 2018 / 67(17);496–501, https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/67/wr/mm6717e1.htm

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data for academia, industry, and government. With a history of scientific contributions spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, and is a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, partnerships, and people provide the global scientific community with credible, advanced model systems to support complex research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, with research and technology centers of excellence in Gaithersburg and Germantown, Maryland. To learn more, visit atcc.org.

Contacts



Kim Testa, senior director, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, ATCC, pr@atcc.org.