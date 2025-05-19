Atara Biotherapeutics Appoints James Huang and Nachi Subramanian to Board of Directors

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced the appointment of James Huang and Nachi Subramanian to its Board of Directors, effective following the completion the Company’s previously announced $16 million offering that was announced on May 15, 2025. The offering closed on May 16, 2025.

Mr. Huang has over 37 years of biotech experience and is the Founder and Managing Partner of Panacea Venture. Prior to Panacea Venture, Mr. Huang was a Managing Partner at Kleiner Perkins (KPCB) China where he focused on the firm’s life sciences practice, and a managing partner at Vivo Ventures where he led numerous investments in China. He was also the president of Anesiva, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on pain-management treatments. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles in business development, sales, marketing, and research and development with Tularik Inc. (acquired by Amgen), GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb and ALZA Corp. (acquired by Johnson & Johnson). Additionally, Mr. Huang serves as a member of the board of directors of Kindstar Globalgene Technology, Inc., Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited and several private companies. He received an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Nachi Subramanian has served as a Managing Director at the Redmile Group since December 2021. He previously spent fourteen years at J.P. Morgan, where he held senior roles across the Private Markets and Global Cash Equities businesses. Nachi began his career in Institutional Equities at Bear Stearns. He holds a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from the University of California, Irvine.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara is a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Atara is headquartered in Southern California.

