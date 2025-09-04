Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Greg Ciongoli will assume the role of Chair of the Board of Directors.

Greg Ciongoli is the founder and managing partner of Adiumentum Capital Management. He has served as a Director at Atara since 2024. In addition to his role as Chair of the Board, Greg will also serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“I am honored to serve as Board Chair of Atara. I deeply appreciate how tirelessly Atara’s team has worked with our partners to help bring Ebvallo to market and am excited to continue to work closely with our board and the management team to bring this important therapy to patients,” said Greg Ciongoli. “With the resubmitted BLA recently accepted by the FDA, and Atara’s greatly reduced operating costs, we believe we are well positioned to consider value maximizing options for our Ebvallo milestones and royalties, as well as our differentiated allogeneic CAR T portfolio.”

Atara also announced that Pascal Touchon, Maria Grazia Roncarolo, M.D., and Ameet Mallik are stepping down from the Board of Directors to reflect the reduced company size and to right-size Atara’s board in line with Atara’s smaller footprint.

“On behalf of Atara and its Board of Directors, I want to express my gratitude to Pascal, Maria Grazia and Ameet for their dedicated service to our company and its shareholders,” said Cokey Nguyen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atara. “We look forward to entering an exciting new period at Atara under Greg’s Board stewardship.”

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara is harnessing the natural power of the immune system to develop off-the-shelf cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers and autoimmune conditions that can be rapidly delivered to patients from inventory. With cutting-edge science and differentiated approach, Atara is the first company in the world to receive regulatory approval of an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy. Our advanced and versatile T-cell platform does not require T-cell receptor or HLA gene editing and forms the basis of a diverse portfolio of investigational therapies that target EBV, the root cause of certain diseases. Atara is headquartered in Southern California. For more information, visit atarabio.com and follow @Atarabio on X and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Relations

Amber Daugherty

Sr. Director, Strategy and Operations

adaugherty@atarabio.com