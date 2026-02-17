AtaiBeckley To Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that Srinivas Rao, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Awe, Ph.D., Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside chat, Wednesday, March 4, from 11:50am – 12:20pm EST and one-on-one meetings

Location: Boston, Massachusetts





Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach

Format: One-on-one meetings only, Tuesday, March 10

Location: Miami, Florida





Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat, Wednesday, March 11, from 8:00am – 8:30am EST and one-on-one meetings

Location: Miami, Florida





Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the AtaiBeckley website, under Events. The archived webcasts will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

