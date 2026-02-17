SUBSCRIBE
AtaiBeckley To Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 17, 2026 | 
min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that Srinivas Rao, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Awe, Ph.D., Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences in March.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

  • Format: Fireside chat, Wednesday, March 4, from 11:50am – 12:20pm EST and one-on-one meetings
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach

  • Format: One-on-one meetings only, Tuesday, March 10
  • Location: Miami, Florida

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

  • Format: Fireside chat, Wednesday, March 11, from 8:00am – 8:30am EST and one-on-one meetings
  • Location: Miami, Florida

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the AtaiBeckley website, under Events. The archived webcasts will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About AtaiBeckley Inc.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. AtaiBeckley’s pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder. BPL-003 is in Phase 3 planning, VLS-01 and EMP-01 are in Phase 2 clinical development. The Company is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create breakthroughs in mental health through transformative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

Investor and Media Relations
Investors:
Jason Awe, PhD
VP, Investor Relations
IR@ataibeckley.com

Media:
Charlotte Chorley

Associate Director, Communications
PR@ataibeckley.com


