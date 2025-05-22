Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the Eastern Allergy Conference (EAC) in Palm Beach, Florida on May 30, 2025.

Raffi Tachdjian, M.D., Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics in the Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), will present attack severity reduction data from the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart in a presentation of poster number F40 titled, “Treatment with Navenibart (STAR-0215) Reduces Attack Severity and Use of Rescue Medication in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): Interim Results from the ALPHA-STAR Trial.” The presentation will take place on Friday, May 30 in a poster session beginning at 9:45am EST at The Breakers Palm Beach.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

