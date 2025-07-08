Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming 2025 US Hereditary Angioedema Association National Summit

BOSTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present four posters at the 2025 US Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA) National Summit, taking place July 10-13, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Timothy Craig, D.O., Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Biomedical Sciences at Penn State University in Hershey, Pennsylvania, will present information on the global Phase 3 trial of navenibart in an encore presentation of poster number 2 titled, “ALPHA-ORBIT - a Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Navenibart in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE).”

Michael E. Manning, M.D., FAAAAI, FACAAI, President of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Associates, Ltd., and Medical Director of the Clinical Research Division, Medical Research of Arizona, will present combined initial safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1b/2 and long-term open-label trials of navenibart in a presentation of poster number 18 titled, “Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Navenibart in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): Initial Combined Results from ALPHA-STAR and ALPHA-SOLAR.”

Mindy DeMarco, RN, BSN, CCRP, Clinical Research Manager at the Little Rock Allergy & Asthma Clinical Research Center, will present information on recruitment challenges for rare disease clinical trials in a debut presentation of poster number 28 titled, “Recruitment Challenges for Rare Disease Clinical Trials: A Systematic Review.”

H. Henry Li, M.D., Ph.D., President of the Institute for Asthma & Allergy, Wheaton, Maryland, will present attack severity reduction data from the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart in a presentation of poster number 33 titled, “Treatment with Navenibart (STAR-0215) Reduces Attack Severity and Use of Rescue Medication in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): Interim Results from the ALPHA-STAR Trial.”

All posters will be on display from 8:30am to 6:00pm ET on Friday, July 11 and from 8:30am to 1:30pm ET on Saturday, July 12.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Astria Contact:

Investor Relations and Media:

Elizabeth Higgins

investors@astriatx.com