AstraZeneca and Mark-Paul Gosselaar Launch Meet Your Mark to Raise Awareness of Cancer Biomarker Testing

Campaign encourages people to take a “time out” to learn more about cancer biomarker testing, which can guide more personalized cancer treatment decisions

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca today announced the launch of Meet Your Mark, a new public health campaign featuring actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The campaign encourages people to ask about biomarker testing if they or a loved one is diagnosed with cancer, helping make biomarker testing a standard part of the cancer care conversation.

Leaning into nostalgia for audiences who watched him early in his career, Mark-Paul acts as a warm, relatable guide showing how biomarker testing may give important information about a person’s unique cancer and support healthcare providers in making more informed and personalized treatment decisions.

Mark-Paul said: “Having seen loved ones navigate cancer diagnoses, I felt it was important to spread the word about biomarker testing. It’s a process that may help people better understand their cancer and help healthcare providers match them with a treatment that may target their specific biomarker. By bringing back my history of calling a ‘time out’, we’re empowering those living with cancer to take a moment to ask their doctor about biomarker testing, enabling them to play a more active role in their care.”

Biomarkers are health clues or signs in the body—like genes, proteins, or other substances—that doctors can measure through blood or tissue tests. Biomarker testing may tell a doctor about the specific type of cancer present, how aggressive it might be, whether a treatment is working, or if targeted therapies or immunotherapies might help. Even if two people have the same type of cancer, their tumors can behave differently. Biomarkers can decode these differences, helping people and their doctors choose the next step in their treatment plan.

Medical groups recommend biomarker testing for many cancers, including lung, breast, ovarian, prostate, colorectal, melanoma, and certain blood cancers.1 In a study of more than 1,200 people impacted by cancer, more than 75% of those who had biomarker testing said it gave their doctor valuable information to help guide their treatment plan.2

However, biomarker testing rates in the US remain low: only about one-third of people with advanced cancer receive testing, despite established medical guidelines.3,4

Mohit Manrao, Senior Vice President, Head of US Oncology, AstraZeneca, said: “At AstraZeneca, our goal is to one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death. We believe biomarker testing has a critical role to play in making this possible by providing doctors with valuable insights to guide cancer care. Through Meet Your Mark and our partnership with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, we’re calling attention to biomarkers as a powerful tool in navigating a cancer diagnosis, supporting our broader commitment to cancer care.”

Meet Your Mark features real stories from people living with cancer, as well as healthcare provider perspectives sharing how biomarker testing may help change the course of a person’s treatment journey.

Visit MeetYourMark.com to learn more about biomarkers and find resources from cancer advocacy groups.

Follow AstraZeneca on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for Meet Your Mark campaign content.

Notes

AstraZeneca in Oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company focuses on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

References:

National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Policy priority: Guidelines and compendia as health policy tool. Accessed June 4, 2026. https://www.nccn.org/business-policy/policy-and-advocacy-program/policy-priorities/policy-priority-guidelines-as-a-health-policy-tool American Cancer Society. Cancer patients and survivors overwhelmingly agree biomarker testing improved their treatment. Accessed June 4, 2026. https://www.fightcancer.org/policy-resources/cancer-patients-and-survivors-overwhelmingly-agree-biomarker-testing-improved-their Oncology Nursing Society. ONS Voice: Only a third of patients with advanced cancer get biomarker testing, limiting use of potentially effective precision therapies. Accessed June 4, 2026. https://www.ons.org/publications-research/voice/news-views/09-2025/only-third-patients-advanced-cancer-get-biomarker DaCosta Byfield S, Bapat B, Becker L, et al. Biomarker testing approaches, treatment selection, and cost of care among adults with advanced cancer. JAMA Netw Open. 2025;8(7):e2519963. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.19963

US-116838 Last Updated 10/26

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