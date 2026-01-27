SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Astrana Health, Inc. Schedules 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Release and Conference Call

January 27, 2026 | 
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, before the open of the stock market on Monday, March 2, 2026. The Company will discuss those results on a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers: 877-858-9810 / +1 201-689-8517

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website (https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast:

The call will also be available via online webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=CAALhYDU

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and over 1.6 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jim McMillan, Investor Relations

jim.mcmillan@astranahealth.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrana-health-inc-schedules-2025-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-302669530.html

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.

