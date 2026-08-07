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Press Releases

Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

August 6, 2026 | 
24 min read

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

  • Reports revenue of $972.5 million, up 49% year-over-year, net income of $18.5 million, up 81% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA (1) of $68.9 million, up 43% year-over-year for the three months ended June 30, 2026
  • Reports net cash provided by operating activities of $100.8 million and free cash flow (2) of $92.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Astrana Health

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of Astrana's physician-centric, AI-native healthcare operating system and the disciplined execution of our team," said Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astrana Health. "We continue to see accelerating demand from both providers and payers for our platform, driving strong growth, record-high adjusted diluted EPS, and robust free cash flow generation. Our performance gives us the confidence to raise our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 even as we reinvest a substantial portion of our first-half outperformance into attractive growth opportunities that we believe will further strengthen our earnings power over time."

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

  • Total revenue of $972.5 million, up 49% from $654.8 million
  • Care Partners revenue of $932.8 million, up 48% from $631.4 million
  • Net income attributable to Astrana of $19.7 million, up 109% from $9.4 million
  • Earnings per share ("EPS") - diluted of $0.40, up 111% from $0.19
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $68.9 million, up 43% from $48.1 million
  • Adjusted EPS - diluted(3) of $0.80, up 45% from $0.55

Financial Highlights for Six Months Ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

  • Total revenue of $1,937.6 million, up 52% from $1,275.2 million
  • Care Partners revenue of $1,842.5 million, up 50% from $1,232.4 million
  • Net income attributable to Astrana of $34.2 million, up 112% from $16.1 million
  • EPS - diluted of $0.69, up 109% from $0.33
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $135.2 million, up 60% from $84.5 million
  • Adjusted EPS - diluted(3) of $1.54, up 59% from $0.97
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $100.8 million
  • Free cash flow(2) of $92.9 million

(1)

See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

(2)

See reconciliation provided with the condensed consolidated statements of cash flow and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

(3)

See "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Recent Operating Highlights

  • Daniel Rothman joined as President of Physician Enterprise and Vishal Gupta joined as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation, further strengthening the executive leadership team as the Company continues to scale its physician-centric, AI-native operating platform for value-based care.
  • Astrana's affiliated Accountable Care Organizations ("ACOs") generated $120.4 million in gross shared savings for the 2024 performance year, and Astrana Care Partners ACO ranked seventh nationwide in net shared savings per beneficiary in its first performance year.
  • Astrana continued to expand its Medicare Advantage footprint, including new agreements in Hawaii and Texas. The Texas agreement added approximately 3,000 new Medicare Advantage professional-risk lives.

Segment Results for three months ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



(in thousands)



Care

Partners





Care

Delivery





Care

Enablement





Intersegment

Elimination





Corporate

Costs





Consolidated

Total



Total revenues



$

932,836





$

74,696





$

85,598





$

(120,610)





$





$

972,520



% change vs. prior year quarter





48

%





95

%





109

%

























































Cost of services





805,469







61,923







51,665







(50,559)













868,498



General and administrative expenses





72,133







14,552







16,158







(70,091)







21,398







54,150



Depreciation and amortization





12,362







1,188







1,378













622







15,550



Total expenses





889,964







77,663







69,201







(120,650)







22,020







938,198









































Income (loss) from operations



$

42,872





$

(2,967)





$

16,397





$

40



(1)

$

(22,020)





$

34,322



% change vs. prior year quarter





(14)

%





(238)

%



*





















* Percentage change of over 500%.



(1)

Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents sublease income between segments. Sublease  income is presented within other income, which is not presented in the table.

2026 Guidance:

Based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions, and assumptions, Astrana is providing the following guidance for total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026, and reaffirming revenue and free cash flow guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026.





Three Months Ending

September 30, 2026





Year Ending

December 31, 2026







Guidance Range





Guidance Range



($ in millions)



Low





High





Low





High



Total revenue



$

1,000





$

1,030





$

3,800





$

4,100



Adjusted EBITDA



$

72.5





$

77.5





$

255





$

280



Free cash flow















$

105





$

132.5



See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA," "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow," and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, August 6, 2026), during which management will discuss the results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free):     +1 (877) 858-9810

International (Toll):                  +1 (201) 689-8517

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=w7Ip0KQB

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website (https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov.

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Non-controlling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.5 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and the year ending  December 31, 2026, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, statements about the Company's liquidity, and successful completion and implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts, as well as statements regarding the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and the Company's ability to remediate such material weakness in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

investors@astranahealth.com

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)







June 30,

2026





December 31,

2025







(Unaudited)









Assets



























Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$

400,792





$

429,474



Receivables, net (including amounts from related parties)





465,080







374,465



Income taxes receivable











1,799



Other receivables





24,113







26,385



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





25,857







26,264



Loans receivable





3,318







4,926

















Total current assets





919,160







863,313

















Non-current assets













Property and equipment, net





62,567







57,332



Intangible assets, net





243,312







270,968



Goodwill





886,995







865,305



Income taxes receivable, net of current portion





26,220







26,220



Loans receivable, net of current portion





49,273







48,724



Investments in other entities – equity method





27,805







25,637



Operating lease right-of-use assets





39,194







35,738



Other assets





27,554







25,424

















Total non-current assets





1,362,920







1,355,348

















Total assets (1)



$

2,282,080





$

2,218,661

















Liabilities, Mezzanine Deficit, and Stockholders' Equity



























Current liabilities













Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$

245,860





$

195,912



Fiduciary accounts payable





3,771







3,524



Income taxes payable





2,082









Medical liabilities





415,765







335,705



Operating lease liabilities





8,938







7,809



Current portion of long-term debt





53,848







47,865



Other liabilities





17,375







24,458

















Total current liabilities





747,639







615,273

















Non-current liabilities













Deferred tax liability





8,795







5,491



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion





33,975







31,552



Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs





882,650







990,904



Other long-term liabilities





10,442







17,107

















Total non-current liabilities





935,862







1,045,054

















Total liabilities (1)





1,683,501







1,660,327

















Mezzanine deficit













Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical

Corporation ("APC")





(242,261)







(234,962)

















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; and zero

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025













Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

49,226,943 and 48,885,358 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,695,758

and 10,571,011 treasury shares, as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively





49







49



Additional paid-in capital





487,820







470,863



Retained earnings





342,355







308,379



Total stockholders' equity





830,224







779,291

















Non-controlling interests





10,616







14,005

















Total equity





840,840







793,296

















Total liabilities, mezzanine deficit, and stockholders' equity



$

2,282,080





$

2,218,661





(1)

The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The

condensed consolidated balance sheets include (a) total assets of  $1,268.9 million and $1,276.5 million as of June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively, that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs and (b)

total liabilities of the consolidated VIEs of $366.9 million and $376.0 million as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively, for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the Company, the VIE's primary beneficiary.

These VIE balances do not include $284.6 million of investment in affiliates and $25.1 million of amount due from affiliates

as of June 30, 2026 and $152.2 million of investment in affiliates and $58.3 million of amount due from affiliates as of

December 31, 2025, as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the condensed consolidated balance

sheets.

 

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,







2026





2025





2026





2025



Revenue

























Capitation and other revenue, net



$

972,520





$

654,808





$

1,937,620





$

1,275,196





























Operating expenses

























Cost of services, excluding depreciation and

amortization





868,498







576,839







1,727,855







1,125,900



General and administrative expenses





54,150







50,725







115,888







94,623



Depreciation and amortization





15,550







6,904







31,028







13,752





























Total expenses





938,198







634,468







1,874,771







1,234,275





























Income from operations





34,322







20,340







62,849







40,921





























Other (expense) income

























Income (loss) from equity method investments





548







381







2,268







(486)



Interest expense





(15,997)







(7,382)







(32,098)







(14,690)



Interest income





5,907







2,336







9,723







4,647



Unrealized gain (loss) on investments





4,732







14







5,816







(30)



Other (loss) income





(2,302)







1,136







(1,640)







(3,934)





























Total other expense, net





(7,112)







(3,515)







(15,931)







(14,493)





























Income before provision for income taxes





27,210







16,825







46,918







26,428





























Provision for income taxes





8,758







6,609







15,335







9,991





























Net income





18,452







10,216







31,583







16,437





























Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests





(1,287)







793







(2,592)







322





























Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.



$

19,739





$

9,423





$

34,175





$

16,115





























Earnings per share – basic



$

0.40





$

0.19





$

0.70





$

0.33





























Earnings per share – diluted



$

0.40





$

0.19





$

0.69





$

0.33





























Weighted average shares of common stock

outstanding – basic





49,115,835







49,187,885







48,986,953







48,831,265





























Weighted average shares of common stock

outstanding – diluted





49,778,028







49,470,677







49,418,278







49,162,653























































Revenue consisted of the following (in thousands):





























Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,







2026





2025





2026





2025



Capitation, net



$

905,804





$

614,108





$

1,798,712





$

1,198,071



Risk pool settlements and incentives





21,816







15,402







34,302







29,893



Management fee income





13,211







2,577







28,896







4,887



Fee-for-service, net





22,982







17,878







60,813







32,769



Other revenue





8,707







4,843







14,897







9,576





























Capitation and other revenue, net



$

972,520





$

654,808





$

1,937,620





$

1,275,196



 

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended

June 30,







2026





2025



Cash flows from operating activities













Net income



$

31,583





$

16,437



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization





31,028







13,752



Amortization of debt issuance cost





2,280







1,740



Share-based compensation





21,682







19,519



Non-cash lease expense





4,131







2,559



Deferred tax





2,734







(1,961)



Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities





(4,820)







3,351



Other





(6,735)







560



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations





18,921







51,571



Net cash provided by operating activities





100,804







107,528

















Cash flows from investing activities













Payments for business and assets acquisition, net of cash acquired





(3,739)









Purchases of property and equipment





(7,878)







(4,490)



Other





2,545







1,019



Net cash used in investing activities





(9,072)







(3,471)

















Cash flows from financing activities













Dividends paid





(199)







(6,233)



Borrowings on debt











412,000



Repayment of debt





(103,933)







(431,357)



Deferred financing cost











(17,241)



Payment of contingent liabilities





(2,864)







(3,631)



Taxes paid from net share settlement of restricted stock





(3,834)







(5,053)



Repurchase of treasury shares





(4,364)







(1,316)



Other





(4,840)







23



Net cash used in financing activities





(120,034)







(52,808)

















Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





(28,302)







51,249

















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period





434,045







289,101

















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period



$

405,743





$

340,350

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information













 Cash paid for income taxes



(1)





$

4,728



 Cash paid for interest



$

29,348





$

13,535

















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities













 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities



$

2,795





$

7,110



 Dividend paid in the form of common stock



$





$

21,935





(1)

Following the adoption of ASC 2023-09 "Income Taxes (Topics 740): Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures", cash

paid for income taxes is presented net of tax refunds, for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, under Item 1 of the

Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total amounts of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands):





June 30,

2026





December 31,

2025





June 30,

2025



Cash and cash equivalents



$

400,792





$

429,474





$

339,703



Restricted cash (1)





4,951







4,571







647



Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

shown in the statement of cash flows



$

405,743





$

434,045





$

340,350





(1)

Restricted cash is included in other assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets. 

 

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow







Six Months Ended

June 30,





(in thousands)



2026





2025





Net cash provided by operating activities



$

100,804





$

107,528





Purchases of property and equipment





(7,878)







(4,490)





Free cash flow



$

92,926





$

103,038





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.





Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,





(in thousands)



2026





2025





2026





2025





Net income



$

18,452





$

10,216





$

31,583





$

16,437





Interest expense





15,997







7,382







32,098







14,690





Interest income





(5,907)







(2,336)







(9,723)







(4,647)





Provision for income taxes





8,758







6,609







15,335







9,991





Depreciation and amortization





15,550







6,904







31,028







13,752





EBITDA





52,850







28,775







100,321







50,223

































(Income) loss from equity method investments





(548)







(381)







(2,268)







486





Other, net





4,800



(1)



7,998



(2)



15,450



(3)



14,257



(4)

Stock-based compensation





11,787







11,709







21,682







19,519





Adjusted EBITDA



$

68,889





$

48,101





$

135,185





$

84,485

































Total revenue



$

972,520





$

654,808





$

1,937,620





$

1,275,196

































Adjusted EBITDA margin





7

%





7

%





7

%





7

%







(1)

Other, net, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, relates to post-acquisition integration costs, non-cash update to

the fair value of an equity purchase financing obligation, accruals for non-routine legal matters, and severance.

(2)

Other, net, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, relates to transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions

including Prospect, non-cash changes in the fair value of our call option and collar agreement, and severance.

(3)

Other, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 relates to an allowance on receivables that the Company plans to

recover from the payer, post-acquisition integration costs, non-cash update to the fair value of an equity purchase financing

obligation, accruals for non-routine legal matters, and severance.

(4)

Other, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 relates to debt issuance costs expensed in connection with our Second

Amended and Restated Credit Facility, transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions including Prospect, non-cash

changes in the fair values of our call option and collar agreement, and severance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted

Set forth below are reconciliations of net income to adjusted net income attributable to Astrana as well as the reconciliation to adjusted EPS - diluted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.





Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,





(in thousands, except for share and per share data)



2026





2025





2026





2025





Net income



$

18,452





$

10,216





$

31,583





$

16,437





(Income) loss from equity method investments





(548)







(381)







(2,268)







486





Other, net (1)





4,800







7,998







15,450







14,257





Stock-based compensation





11,787







11,709







21,682







19,519





Amortization of intangible assets attributable to

acquisitions





13,806







6,179







27,656







12,442





Tax adjustments





(5,965)



(2)



(4,637)



(3)



(13,490)



(2)



(9,238)



(3)

Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling

interests





(2,561)



(4)



(3,715)



(5)



(4,489)



(4)



(6,032)



(5)

Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.



$

39,771





$

27,369





$

76,124





$

47,871

































Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding –

diluted





49,778,028







49,470,677







49,418,278







49,162,653

































Adjusted earnings per share - diluted



$

0.80





$

0.55





$

1.54





$

0.97







(1)

The components of other, net, as set forth in the table above, are described in the footnotes to the table under

"Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Please see the footnotes to

such table for additional information.

(2)

Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, includes the tax effect for, at a 27.4% statutory

blended tax rate, the adjustments made to net income of $8.2 million and $17.0 million, respectively, partially offset by 162(m)

impact of $2.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively.

(3)

Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes the tax effect for, at a 27.1% statutory

blended tax rate, the adjustments made to net income of $6.9 million and $12.7 million, respectively, partially offset by 162(m)

impact of $2.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively.

(4)

Includes net loss attributable to non-controlling interests ("NCI") of $1.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively, offset

by adjustments attributable to NCI of $3.8 million and $7.1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30,

2026.

(5)

Includes net income attributable to NCI of $0.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively, as well as adjustments attributable

to NCI of $2.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

 

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA







Year Ending

December 31, 2026







Guidance Range



(in thousands)



Low





High



Net income



$

59,000





$

74,000



Interest expense





49,000







53,000



Provision for income taxes





38,000







44,000



Depreciation and amortization





65,000







65,000



EBITDA





211,000







236,000

















Income from equity method investments





(4,000)







(4,000)



Other, net





9,000







9,000



Stock-based compensation





39,000







39,000



Adjusted EBITDA



$

255,000





$

280,000



The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026 to the most comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis within this press release because the Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide reconciling information with respect to certain line items that cannot be calculated for the three month period. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

 






Year Ending

December 31, 2026







Guidance Range



(in thousands)



Low





High



Net cash provided by operating activities



$

125,000





$

145,000



Cash used in purchases of property and equipment





(20,000)







(12,500)



Free cash flow



$

105,000





$

132,500



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, and adjusted EPS – diluted, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is net cash provided by operating activities. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS – diluted, and free cash flow as supplemental performance measures of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and, for free cash flow, to reflect the cash flow trends in our business. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, and stock-based compensation. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue. Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana is calculated as net income, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions, certain tax adjustments, and amounts related to net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests. We define adjusted EPS – diluted as adjusted net income attributable to Astrana over weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in purchases of property and equipment.

We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators we use as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, adjusted EPS – diluted, and free cash flow differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this press release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, we have provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliations between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided above.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrana-health-inc-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-302845350.html

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.

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