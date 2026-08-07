Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Reports revenue of $972.5 million, up 49% year-over-year, net income of $18.5 million, up 81% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA (1) of $68.9 million, up 43% year-over-year for the three months ended June 30, 2026

Reports net cash provided by operating activities of $100.8 million and free cash flow (2) of $92.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of Astrana's physician-centric, AI-native healthcare operating system and the disciplined execution of our team," said Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astrana Health. "We continue to see accelerating demand from both providers and payers for our platform, driving strong growth, record-high adjusted diluted EPS, and robust free cash flow generation. Our performance gives us the confidence to raise our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 even as we reinvest a substantial portion of our first-half outperformance into attractive growth opportunities that we believe will further strengthen our earnings power over time."

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $972.5 million, up 49% from $654.8 million

Care Partners revenue of $932.8 million, up 48% from $631.4 million

Net income attributable to Astrana of $19.7 million, up 109% from $9.4 million

Earnings per share ("EPS") - diluted of $0.40, up 111% from $0.19

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $68.9 million, up 43% from $48.1 million

of $68.9 million, up 43% from $48.1 million Adjusted EPS - diluted(3) of $0.80, up 45% from $0.55

Financial Highlights for Six Months Ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.

Total revenue of $1,937.6 million, up 52% from $1,275.2 million

Care Partners revenue of $1,842.5 million, up 50% from $1,232.4 million

Net income attributable to Astrana of $34.2 million, up 112% from $16.1 million

EPS - diluted of $0.69, up 109% from $0.33

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $135.2 million, up 60% from $84.5 million

of $135.2 million, up 60% from $84.5 million Adjusted EPS - diluted (3) of $1.54, up 59% from $0.97

of $1.54, up 59% from $0.97 Net cash provided by operating activities of $100.8 million

Free cash flow(2) of $92.9 million

(1) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. (2) See reconciliation provided with the condensed consolidated statements of cash flow and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. (3) See "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Recent Operating Highlights

Daniel Rothman joined as President of Physician Enterprise and Vishal Gupta joined as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation, further strengthening the executive leadership team as the Company continues to scale its physician-centric, AI-native operating platform for value-based care.

Astrana's affiliated Accountable Care Organizations ("ACOs") generated $120.4 million in gross shared savings for the 2024 performance year, and Astrana Care Partners ACO ranked seventh nationwide in net shared savings per beneficiary in its first performance year.

Astrana continued to expand its Medicare Advantage footprint, including new agreements in Hawaii and Texas. The Texas agreement added approximately 3,000 new Medicare Advantage professional-risk lives.

Segment Results for three months ended June 30, 2026:

All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.









Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



(in thousands)



Care



Partners







Care



Delivery







Care



Enablement







Intersegment



Elimination







Corporate



Costs







Consolidated



Total



Total revenues



$ 932,836







$ 74,696







$ 85,598







$ (120,610)







$ —







$ 972,520



% change vs. prior year quarter







48 %







95 %







109 %















































































































Cost of services







805,469











61,923











51,665











(50,559)











—











868,498



General and administrative expenses







72,133











14,552











16,158











(70,091)











21,398











54,150



Depreciation and amortization







12,362











1,188











1,378











—











622











15,550



Total expenses







889,964











77,663











69,201











(120,650)











22,020











938,198















































































Income (loss) from operations



$ 42,872







$ (2,967)







$ 16,397







$ 40



(1) $ (22,020)







$ 34,322



% change vs. prior year quarter







(14) %







(238) %



*







































* Percentage change of over 500%.





(1) Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents sublease income between segments. Sublease income is presented within other income, which is not presented in the table.

2026 Guidance:

Based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions, and assumptions, Astrana is providing the following guidance for total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026, and reaffirming revenue and free cash flow guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026.









Three Months Ending



September 30, 2026







Year Ending



December 31, 2026











Guidance Range







Guidance Range



($ in millions)



Low







High







Low







High



Total revenue



$ 1,000







$ 1,030







$ 3,800







$ 4,100



Adjusted EBITDA



$ 72.5







$ 77.5







$ 255







$ 280



Free cash flow



























$ 105







$ 132.5





See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA," "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow," and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, August 6, 2026), during which management will discuss the results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 858-9810



International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8517

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:



https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=w7Ip0KQB

An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website ( https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar ) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov .

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Note About Consolidated Entities

The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Non-controlling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.

Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.5 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and the year ending December 31, 2026, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, statements about the Company's liquidity, and successful completion and implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts, as well as statements regarding the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and the Company's ability to remediate such material weakness in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations



investors@astranahealth.com

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)











June 30,



2026







December 31,



2025











(Unaudited)















Assets



















































Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 400,792







$ 429,474



Receivables, net (including amounts from related parties)







465,080











374,465



Income taxes receivable







—











1,799



Other receivables







24,113











26,385



Prepaid expenses and other current assets







25,857











26,264



Loans receivable







3,318











4,926































Total current assets







919,160











863,313































Non-current assets























Property and equipment, net







62,567











57,332



Intangible assets, net







243,312











270,968



Goodwill







886,995











865,305



Income taxes receivable, net of current portion







26,220











26,220



Loans receivable, net of current portion







49,273











48,724



Investments in other entities – equity method







27,805











25,637



Operating lease right-of-use assets







39,194











35,738



Other assets







27,554











25,424































Total non-current assets







1,362,920











1,355,348































Total assets (1)



$ 2,282,080







$ 2,218,661































Liabilities, Mezzanine Deficit, and Stockholders' Equity



















































Current liabilities























Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$ 245,860







$ 195,912



Fiduciary accounts payable







3,771











3,524



Income taxes payable







2,082











—



Medical liabilities







415,765











335,705



Operating lease liabilities







8,938











7,809



Current portion of long-term debt







53,848











47,865



Other liabilities







17,375











24,458































Total current liabilities







747,639











615,273































Non-current liabilities























Deferred tax liability







8,795











5,491



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion







33,975











31,552



Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs







882,650











990,904



Other long-term liabilities







10,442











17,107































Total non-current liabilities







935,862











1,045,054































Total liabilities (1)







1,683,501











1,660,327































Mezzanine deficit























Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical



Corporation ("APC")







(242,261)











(234,962)































Stockholders' equity























Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; and zero



shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025







—











—



Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,



49,226,943 and 48,885,358 shares issued and outstanding, excluding 10,695,758



and 10,571,011 treasury shares, as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,



respectively







49











49



Additional paid-in capital







487,820











470,863



Retained earnings







342,355











308,379



Total stockholders' equity







830,224











779,291































Non-controlling interests







10,616











14,005































Total equity







840,840











793,296































Total liabilities, mezzanine deficit, and stockholders' equity



$ 2,282,080







$ 2,218,661









(1) The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The



condensed consolidated balance sheets include (a) total assets of $1,268.9 million and $1,276.5 million as of June 30, 2026



and December 31, 2025, respectively, that can be used only to settle obligations of the Company's consolidated VIEs and (b)



total liabilities of the consolidated VIEs of $366.9 million and $376.0 million as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,



respectively, for which creditors do not have recourse to the general credit of the Company, the VIE's primary beneficiary.



These VIE balances do not include $284.6 million of investment in affiliates and $25.1 million of amount due from affiliates



as of June 30, 2026 and $152.2 million of investment in affiliates and $58.3 million of amount due from affiliates as of



December 31, 2025, as these are eliminated upon consolidation and not presented within the condensed consolidated balance



sheets.

ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS) (UNAUDITED)











Three Months Ended



June 30,







Six Months Ended



June 30,











2026







2025







2026







2025



Revenue















































Capitation and other revenue, net



$ 972,520







$ 654,808







$ 1,937,620







$ 1,275,196























































Operating expenses















































Cost of services, excluding depreciation and



amortization







868,498











576,839











1,727,855











1,125,900



General and administrative expenses







54,150











50,725











115,888











94,623



Depreciation and amortization







15,550











6,904











31,028











13,752























































Total expenses







938,198











634,468











1,874,771











1,234,275























































Income from operations







34,322











20,340











62,849











40,921























































Other (expense) income















































Income (loss) from equity method investments







548











381











2,268











(486)



Interest expense







(15,997)











(7,382)











(32,098)











(14,690)



Interest income







5,907











2,336











9,723











4,647



Unrealized gain (loss) on investments







4,732











14











5,816











(30)



Other (loss) income







(2,302)











1,136











(1,640)











(3,934)























































Total other expense, net







(7,112)











(3,515)











(15,931)











(14,493)























































Income before provision for income taxes







27,210











16,825











46,918











26,428























































Provision for income taxes







8,758











6,609











15,335











9,991























































Net income







18,452











10,216











31,583











16,437























































Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling



interests







(1,287)











793











(2,592)











322























































Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.



$ 19,739







$ 9,423







$ 34,175







$ 16,115























































Earnings per share – basic



$ 0.40







$ 0.19







$ 0.70







$ 0.33























































Earnings per share – diluted



$ 0.40







$ 0.19







$ 0.69







$ 0.33























































Weighted average shares of common stock



outstanding – basic







49,115,835











49,187,885











48,986,953











48,831,265























































Weighted average shares of common stock



outstanding – diluted







49,778,028











49,470,677











49,418,278











49,162,653











































































































Revenue consisted of the following (in thousands):























































Three Months Ended



June 30,







Six Months Ended



June 30,











2026







2025







2026







2025



Capitation, net



$ 905,804







$ 614,108







$ 1,798,712







$ 1,198,071



Risk pool settlements and incentives







21,816











15,402











34,302











29,893



Management fee income







13,211











2,577











28,896











4,887



Fee-for-service, net







22,982











17,878











60,813











32,769



Other revenue







8,707











4,843











14,897











9,576























































Capitation and other revenue, net



$ 972,520







$ 654,808







$ 1,937,620







$ 1,275,196





ASTRANA HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)







Six Months Ended



June 30,











2026







2025



Cash flows from operating activities























Net income



$ 31,583







$ 16,437



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization







31,028











13,752



Amortization of debt issuance cost







2,280











1,740



Share-based compensation







21,682











19,519



Non-cash lease expense







4,131











2,559



Deferred tax







2,734











(1,961)



Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities







(4,820)











3,351



Other







(6,735)











560



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations







18,921











51,571



Net cash provided by operating activities







100,804











107,528































Cash flows from investing activities























Payments for business and assets acquisition, net of cash acquired







(3,739)











—



Purchases of property and equipment







(7,878)











(4,490)



Other







2,545











1,019



Net cash used in investing activities







(9,072)











(3,471)































Cash flows from financing activities























Dividends paid







(199)











(6,233)



Borrowings on debt







—











412,000



Repayment of debt







(103,933)











(431,357)



Deferred financing cost







—











(17,241)



Payment of contingent liabilities







(2,864)











(3,631)



Taxes paid from net share settlement of restricted stock







(3,834)











(5,053)



Repurchase of treasury shares







(4,364)











(1,316)



Other







(4,840)











23



Net cash used in financing activities







(120,034)











(52,808)































Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash







(28,302)











51,249































Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period







434,045











289,101































Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period



$ 405,743







$ 340,350































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information























Cash paid for income taxes



(1)







$ 4,728



Cash paid for interest



$ 29,348







$ 13,535































Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities























Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities



$ 2,795







$ 7,110



Dividend paid in the form of common stock



$ —







$ 21,935









(1) Following the adoption of ASC 2023-09 "Income Taxes (Topics 740): Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures", cash



paid for income taxes is presented net of tax refunds, for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, under Item 1 of the



Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total amounts of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands):









June 30,



2026







December 31,



2025







June 30,



2025



Cash and cash equivalents



$ 400,792







$ 429,474







$ 339,703



Restricted cash (1)







4,951











4,571











647



Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period



shown in the statement of cash flows



$ 405,743







$ 434,045







$ 340,350









(1) Restricted cash is included in other assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow











Six Months Ended



June 30,







(in thousands)



2026







2025







Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 100,804







$ 107,528







Purchases of property and equipment







(7,878)











(4,490)







Free cash flow



$ 92,926







$ 103,038









Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.









Three Months Ended



June 30,







Six Months Ended



June 30,







(in thousands)



2026







2025







2026







2025







Net income



$ 18,452







$ 10,216







$ 31,583







$ 16,437







Interest expense







15,997











7,382











32,098











14,690







Interest income







(5,907)











(2,336)











(9,723)











(4,647)







Provision for income taxes







8,758











6,609











15,335











9,991







Depreciation and amortization







15,550











6,904











31,028











13,752







EBITDA







52,850











28,775











100,321











50,223































































(Income) loss from equity method investments







(548)











(381)











(2,268)











486







Other, net







4,800



(1)



7,998



(2)



15,450



(3)



14,257



(4) Stock-based compensation







11,787











11,709











21,682











19,519







Adjusted EBITDA



$ 68,889







$ 48,101







$ 135,185







$ 84,485































































Total revenue



$ 972,520







$ 654,808







$ 1,937,620







$ 1,275,196































































Adjusted EBITDA margin







7 %







7 %







7 %







7 %













(1) Other, net, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, relates to post-acquisition integration costs, non-cash update to



the fair value of an equity purchase financing obligation, accruals for non-routine legal matters, and severance. (2) Other, net, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, relates to transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions



including Prospect, non-cash changes in the fair value of our call option and collar agreement, and severance. (3) Other, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 relates to an allowance on receivables that the Company plans to



recover from the payer, post-acquisition integration costs, non-cash update to the fair value of an equity purchase financing



obligation, accruals for non-routine legal matters, and severance. (4) Other, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 relates to debt issuance costs expensed in connection with our Second



Amended and Restated Credit Facility, transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions including Prospect, non-cash



changes in the fair values of our call option and collar agreement, and severance.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted

Set forth below are reconciliations of net income to adjusted net income attributable to Astrana as well as the reconciliation to adjusted EPS - diluted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.









Three Months Ended



June 30,







Six Months Ended



June 30,







(in thousands, except for share and per share data)



2026







2025







2026







2025







Net income



$ 18,452







$ 10,216







$ 31,583







$ 16,437







(Income) loss from equity method investments







(548)











(381)











(2,268)











486







Other, net (1)







4,800











7,998











15,450











14,257







Stock-based compensation







11,787











11,709











21,682











19,519







Amortization of intangible assets attributable to



acquisitions







13,806











6,179











27,656











12,442







Tax adjustments







(5,965)



(2)



(4,637)



(3)



(13,490)



(2)



(9,238)



(3) Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling



interests







(2,561)



(4)



(3,715)



(5)



(4,489)



(4)



(6,032)



(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.



$ 39,771







$ 27,369







$ 76,124







$ 47,871































































Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding –



diluted







49,778,028











49,470,677











49,418,278











49,162,653































































Adjusted earnings per share - diluted



$ 0.80







$ 0.55







$ 1.54







$ 0.97













(1) The components of other, net, as set forth in the table above, are described in the footnotes to the table under



"Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin". Please see the footnotes to



such table for additional information. (2) Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, includes the tax effect for, at a 27.4% statutory



blended tax rate, the adjustments made to net income of $8.2 million and $17.0 million, respectively, partially offset by 162(m)



impact of $2.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively. (3) Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes the tax effect for, at a 27.1% statutory



blended tax rate, the adjustments made to net income of $6.9 million and $12.7 million, respectively, partially offset by 162(m)



impact of $2.3 million and $3.4 million, respectively. (4) Includes net loss attributable to non-controlling interests ("NCI") of $1.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively, offset



by adjustments attributable to NCI of $3.8 million and $7.1 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30,



2026. (5) Includes net income attributable to NCI of $0.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively, as well as adjustments attributable



to NCI of $2.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA











Year Ending



December 31, 2026











Guidance Range



(in thousands)



Low







High



Net income



$ 59,000







$ 74,000



Interest expense







49,000











53,000



Provision for income taxes







38,000











44,000



Depreciation and amortization







65,000











65,000



EBITDA







211,000











236,000































Income from equity method investments







(4,000)











(4,000)



Other, net







9,000











9,000



Stock-based compensation







39,000











39,000



Adjusted EBITDA



$ 255,000







$ 280,000





The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026 to the most comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis within this press release because the Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide reconciling information with respect to certain line items that cannot be calculated for the three month period. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control.

Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow











Year Ending



December 31, 2026











Guidance Range



(in thousands)



Low







High



Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 125,000







$ 145,000



Cash used in purchases of property and equipment







(20,000)











(12,500)



Free cash flow



$ 105,000







$ 132,500





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, and adjusted EPS – diluted, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is net cash provided by operating activities. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS – diluted, and free cash flow as supplemental performance measures of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and, for free cash flow, to reflect the cash flow trends in our business. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, and stock-based compensation. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue. Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana is calculated as net income, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions, certain tax adjustments, and amounts related to net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests. We define adjusted EPS – diluted as adjusted net income attributable to Astrana over weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in purchases of property and equipment.

We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators we use as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, adjusted EPS – diluted, and free cash flow differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this press release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, we have provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliations between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided above.

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SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.