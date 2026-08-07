Astrana Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET
- Reports revenue of $972.5 million, up 49% year-over-year, net income of $18.5 million, up 81% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA (1) of $68.9 million, up 43% year-over-year for the three months ended June 30, 2026
- Reports net cash provided by operating activities of $100.8 million and free cash flow (2) of $92.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH), a physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare company empowering providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of Astrana's physician-centric, AI-native healthcare operating system and the disciplined execution of our team," said Brandon Sim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astrana Health. "We continue to see accelerating demand from both providers and payers for our platform, driving strong growth, record-high adjusted diluted EPS, and robust free cash flow generation. Our performance gives us the confidence to raise our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2026 even as we reinvest a substantial portion of our first-half outperformance into attractive growth opportunities that we believe will further strengthen our earnings power over time."
Financial Highlights for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026:
All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.
- Total revenue of $972.5 million, up 49% from $654.8 million
- Care Partners revenue of $932.8 million, up 48% from $631.4 million
- Net income attributable to Astrana of $19.7 million, up 109% from $9.4 million
- Earnings per share ("EPS") - diluted of $0.40, up 111% from $0.19
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $68.9 million, up 43% from $48.1 million
- Adjusted EPS - diluted(3) of $0.80, up 45% from $0.55
Financial Highlights for Six Months Ended June 30, 2026:
All comparisons are to the six months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.
- Total revenue of $1,937.6 million, up 52% from $1,275.2 million
- Care Partners revenue of $1,842.5 million, up 50% from $1,232.4 million
- Net income attributable to Astrana of $34.2 million, up 112% from $16.1 million
- EPS - diluted of $0.69, up 109% from $0.33
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $135.2 million, up 60% from $84.5 million
- Adjusted EPS - diluted(3) of $1.54, up 59% from $0.97
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $100.8 million
- Free cash flow(2) of $92.9 million
(1)
See "Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
(2)
See reconciliation provided with the condensed consolidated statements of cash flow and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
(3)
See "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted" and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.
Recent Operating Highlights
- Daniel Rothman joined as President of Physician Enterprise and Vishal Gupta joined as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation, further strengthening the executive leadership team as the Company continues to scale its physician-centric, AI-native operating platform for value-based care.
- Astrana's affiliated Accountable Care Organizations ("ACOs") generated $120.4 million in gross shared savings for the 2024 performance year, and Astrana Care Partners ACO ranked seventh nationwide in net shared savings per beneficiary in its first performance year.
- Astrana continued to expand its Medicare Advantage footprint, including new agreements in Hawaii and Texas. The Texas agreement added approximately 3,000 new Medicare Advantage professional-risk lives.
Segment Results for three months ended June 30, 2026:
All comparisons are to the three months ended June 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
(in thousands)
Care
Care
Care
Intersegment
Corporate
Consolidated
Total revenues
$
932,836
$
74,696
$
85,598
$
(120,610)
$
—
$
972,520
% change vs. prior year quarter
48
%
95
%
109
%
Cost of services
805,469
61,923
51,665
(50,559)
—
868,498
General and administrative expenses
72,133
14,552
16,158
(70,091)
21,398
54,150
Depreciation and amortization
12,362
1,188
1,378
—
622
15,550
Total expenses
889,964
77,663
69,201
(120,650)
22,020
938,198
Income (loss) from operations
$
42,872
$
(2,967)
$
16,397
$
40
(1)
$
(22,020)
$
34,322
% change vs. prior year quarter
(14)
%
(238)
%
*
* Percentage change of over 500%.
(1)
Income from operations for the intersegment elimination represents sublease income between segments. Sublease income is presented within other income, which is not presented in the table.
2026 Guidance:
Based on the Company's existing business, current view of existing market conditions, and assumptions, Astrana is providing the following guidance for total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026, updating Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026, and reaffirming revenue and free cash flow guidance for the year ending December 31, 2026.
Three Months Ending
Year Ending
Guidance Range
Guidance Range
($ in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Total revenue
$
1,000
$
1,030
$
3,800
$
4,100
Adjusted EBITDA
$
72.5
$
77.5
$
255
$
280
Free cash flow
$
105
$
132.5
See "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA," "Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow," and "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for additional information.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Astrana will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET today (Thursday, August 6, 2026), during which management will discuss the results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers about 5 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (877) 858-9810
International (Toll): +1 (201) 689-8517
The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=w7Ip0KQB
An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "IR Calendar" page of the Company's website (https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release and will be furnished as an exhibit to Astrana's current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC, accessible at www.sec.gov.
Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.
Note About Consolidated Entities
The Company consolidates entities in which it has a controlling financial interest. The Company consolidates subsidiaries in which it holds, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the voting rights, and variable interest entities ("VIEs") in which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Non-controlling interests represent third party equity ownership interests in the Company's consolidated entities (including certain VIEs). The amount of net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests is disclosed in the Company's consolidated statements of income.
About Astrana Health, Inc.
Astrana Health is a physician-centric, AI-powered healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Built from the physician's perspective, Astrana combines its scalable care delivery infrastructure, proprietary technology platform, and aligned provider networks to enable proactive, preventive care at scale - improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient experiences, supporting provider well-being, and driving greater value across the healthcare system.
Today, Astrana supports more than 20,000 providers and approximately 1.5 million patients in value-based care arrangements through its affiliated provider networks, management services organization, and integrated care delivery clinics spanning primary, specialty, and ancillary care. Together, Astrana is building the healthcare system we all deserve - one that delivers better care, better experiences, and better outcomes for all. For more information, visit www.astranahealth.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about the Company's guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and the year ending December 31, 2026, ability to meet operational goals, ability to meet expectations in deployment of care coordination and management capabilities, ability to decrease cost of care while improving quality and outcomes, ability to deliver sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth as well as long-term value, ability to respond to the changing environment, statements about the Company's liquidity, and successful completion and implementation of strategic growth plans, acquisition strategy, and merger integration efforts, as well as statements regarding the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and the Company's ability to remediate such material weakness in a timely manner. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
investors@astranahealth.com
ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
400,792
$
429,474
Receivables, net (including amounts from related parties)
465,080
374,465
Income taxes receivable
—
1,799
Other receivables
24,113
26,385
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
25,857
26,264
Loans receivable
3,318
4,926
Total current assets
919,160
863,313
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
62,567
57,332
Intangible assets, net
243,312
270,968
Goodwill
886,995
865,305
Income taxes receivable, net of current portion
26,220
26,220
Loans receivable, net of current portion
49,273
48,724
Investments in other entities – equity method
27,805
25,637
Operating lease right-of-use assets
39,194
35,738
Other assets
27,554
25,424
Total non-current assets
1,362,920
1,355,348
Total assets (1)
$
2,282,080
$
2,218,661
Liabilities, Mezzanine Deficit, and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
245,860
$
195,912
Fiduciary accounts payable
3,771
3,524
Income taxes payable
2,082
—
Medical liabilities
415,765
335,705
Operating lease liabilities
8,938
7,809
Current portion of long-term debt
53,848
47,865
Other liabilities
17,375
24,458
Total current liabilities
747,639
615,273
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
8,795
5,491
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
33,975
31,552
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs
882,650
990,904
Other long-term liabilities
10,442
17,107
Total non-current liabilities
935,862
1,045,054
Total liabilities (1)
1,683,501
1,660,327
Mezzanine deficit
Non-controlling interest in Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical
(242,261)
(234,962)
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; and zero
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,
49
49
Additional paid-in capital
487,820
470,863
Retained earnings
342,355
308,379
Total stockholders' equity
830,224
779,291
Non-controlling interests
10,616
14,005
Total equity
840,840
793,296
Total liabilities, mezzanine deficit, and stockholders' equity
$
2,282,080
$
2,218,661
(1)
The Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets include the assets and liabilities of its consolidated VIEs. The
ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
Capitation and other revenue, net
$
972,520
$
654,808
$
1,937,620
$
1,275,196
Operating expenses
Cost of services, excluding depreciation and
868,498
576,839
1,727,855
1,125,900
General and administrative expenses
54,150
50,725
115,888
94,623
Depreciation and amortization
15,550
6,904
31,028
13,752
Total expenses
938,198
634,468
1,874,771
1,234,275
Income from operations
34,322
20,340
62,849
40,921
Other (expense) income
Income (loss) from equity method investments
548
381
2,268
(486)
Interest expense
(15,997)
(7,382)
(32,098)
(14,690)
Interest income
5,907
2,336
9,723
4,647
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
4,732
14
5,816
(30)
Other (loss) income
(2,302)
1,136
(1,640)
(3,934)
Total other expense, net
(7,112)
(3,515)
(15,931)
(14,493)
Income before provision for income taxes
27,210
16,825
46,918
26,428
Provision for income taxes
8,758
6,609
15,335
9,991
Net income
18,452
10,216
31,583
16,437
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling
(1,287)
793
(2,592)
322
Net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.
$
19,739
$
9,423
$
34,175
$
16,115
Earnings per share – basic
$
0.40
$
0.19
$
0.70
$
0.33
Earnings per share – diluted
$
0.40
$
0.19
$
0.69
$
0.33
Weighted average shares of common stock
49,115,835
49,187,885
48,986,953
48,831,265
Weighted average shares of common stock
49,778,028
49,470,677
49,418,278
49,162,653
Revenue consisted of the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Capitation, net
$
905,804
$
614,108
$
1,798,712
$
1,198,071
Risk pool settlements and incentives
21,816
15,402
34,302
29,893
Management fee income
13,211
2,577
28,896
4,887
Fee-for-service, net
22,982
17,878
60,813
32,769
Other revenue
8,707
4,843
14,897
9,576
Capitation and other revenue, net
$
972,520
$
654,808
$
1,937,620
$
1,275,196
ASTRANA HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
31,583
$
16,437
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
31,028
13,752
Amortization of debt issuance cost
2,280
1,740
Share-based compensation
21,682
19,519
Non-cash lease expense
4,131
2,559
Deferred tax
2,734
(1,961)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities
(4,820)
3,351
Other
(6,735)
560
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations
18,921
51,571
Net cash provided by operating activities
100,804
107,528
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for business and assets acquisition, net of cash acquired
(3,739)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,878)
(4,490)
Other
2,545
1,019
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,072)
(3,471)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(199)
(6,233)
Borrowings on debt
—
412,000
Repayment of debt
(103,933)
(431,357)
Deferred financing cost
—
(17,241)
Payment of contingent liabilities
(2,864)
(3,631)
Taxes paid from net share settlement of restricted stock
(3,834)
(5,053)
Repurchase of treasury shares
(4,364)
(1,316)
Other
(4,840)
23
Net cash used in financing activities
(120,034)
(52,808)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(28,302)
51,249
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
434,045
289,101
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
405,743
$
340,350
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid for income taxes
(1)
$
4,728
Cash paid for interest
$
29,348
$
13,535
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
2,795
$
7,110
Dividend paid in the form of common stock
$
—
$
21,935
(1)
Following the adoption of ASC 2023-09 "Income Taxes (Topics 740): Improvements to Income Tax Disclosures", cash
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total amounts of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands):
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
400,792
$
429,474
$
339,703
Restricted cash (1)
4,951
4,571
647
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
405,743
$
434,045
$
340,350
(1)
Restricted cash is included in other assets on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2026
2025
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
100,804
$
107,528
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,878)
(4,490)
Free cash flow
$
92,926
$
103,038
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Set forth below are reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$
18,452
$
10,216
$
31,583
$
16,437
Interest expense
15,997
7,382
32,098
14,690
Interest income
(5,907)
(2,336)
(9,723)
(4,647)
Provision for income taxes
8,758
6,609
15,335
9,991
Depreciation and amortization
15,550
6,904
31,028
13,752
EBITDA
52,850
28,775
100,321
50,223
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(548)
(381)
(2,268)
486
Other, net
4,800
(1)
7,998
(2)
15,450
(3)
14,257
(4)
Stock-based compensation
11,787
11,709
21,682
19,519
Adjusted EBITDA
$
68,889
$
48,101
$
135,185
$
84,485
Total revenue
$
972,520
$
654,808
$
1,937,620
$
1,275,196
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
(1)
Other, net, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, relates to post-acquisition integration costs, non-cash update to
(2)
Other, net, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, relates to transaction and other costs related to our acquisitions
(3)
Other, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 relates to an allowance on receivables that the Company plans to
(4)
Other, net, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 relates to debt issuance costs expensed in connection with our Second
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Astrana and Adjusted EPS - Diluted
Set forth below are reconciliations of net income to adjusted net income attributable to Astrana as well as the reconciliation to adjusted EPS - diluted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$
18,452
$
10,216
$
31,583
$
16,437
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(548)
(381)
(2,268)
486
Other, net (1)
4,800
7,998
15,450
14,257
Stock-based compensation
11,787
11,709
21,682
19,519
Amortization of intangible assets attributable to
13,806
6,179
27,656
12,442
Tax adjustments
(5,965)
(2)
(4,637)
(3)
(13,490)
(2)
(9,238)
(3)
Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling
(2,561)
(4)
(3,715)
(5)
(4,489)
(4)
(6,032)
(5)
Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana Health, Inc.
$
39,771
$
27,369
$
76,124
$
47,871
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding –
49,778,028
49,470,677
49,418,278
49,162,653
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
0.80
$
0.55
$
1.54
$
0.97
(1)
The components of other, net, as set forth in the table above, are described in the footnotes to the table under
(2)
Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, includes the tax effect for, at a 27.4% statutory
(3)
Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes the tax effect for, at a 27.1% statutory
(4)
Includes net loss attributable to non-controlling interests ("NCI") of $1.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively, offset
(5)
Includes net income attributable to NCI of $0.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively, as well as adjustments attributable
Guidance Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Year Ending
Guidance Range
(in thousands)
Low
High
Net income
$
59,000
$
74,000
Interest expense
49,000
53,000
Provision for income taxes
38,000
44,000
Depreciation and amortization
65,000
65,000
EBITDA
211,000
236,000
Income from equity method investments
(4,000)
(4,000)
Other, net
9,000
9,000
Stock-based compensation
39,000
39,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$
255,000
$
280,000
The Company has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2026 to the most comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis within this press release because the Company is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide reconciling information with respect to certain line items that cannot be calculated for the three month period. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net income, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company's control.
Guidance Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Year Ending
Guidance Range
(in thousands)
Low
High
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
125,000
$
145,000
Cash used in purchases of property and equipment
(20,000)
(12,500)
Free cash flow
$
105,000
$
132,500
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, and adjusted EPS – diluted, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") is net income. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow, of which the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is net cash provided by operating activities. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be calculated differently from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS – diluted, and free cash flow as supplemental performance measures of our operations, for financial and operational decision-making, and as supplemental means of evaluating period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and, for free cash flow, to reflect the cash flow trends in our business. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, and stock-based compensation. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA over total revenue. Adjusted net income attributable to Astrana is calculated as net income, excluding income or loss from equity method investments, non-recurring and non-cash transactions, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions, certain tax adjustments, and amounts related to net income or loss attributable to non-controlling interests. We define adjusted EPS – diluted as adjusted net income attributable to Astrana over weighted average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus cash used in purchases of property and equipment.
We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with relevant and useful information, as it allows investors to evaluate the operating performance of the business activities without having to account for differences recognized because of non-core or non-recurring financial information. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators we use as a basis for evaluating operational performance, allocating resources, and planning and forecasting future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Astrana, adjusted EPS – diluted, and free cash flow differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. To the extent this press release contains historical or future non-GAAP financial measures, we have provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes. The reconciliations between certain GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided above.
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SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.