Press Releases

Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 12, 2025

May 6, 2025 
LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that it will release first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 12, 2025, after the market close. Additionally, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and update the Company’s 2025 strategic plans.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-646-307-1963. The call ID is 3278948.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

About Assertio
Assertio is a commercial pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products to patients. We have built our commercial portfolio through acquisition or licensing of approved products. Our commercial capabilities include marketing through both a sales force and a non-personal promotion model, market access through payor contracting, and trade and distribution. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com  


