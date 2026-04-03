Aspect Biosystems Announces $280 Million Partnership with Government of Canada to Advance Development of Bioengineered Cellular Medicines

Government investment will accelerate clinical development and strengthen Aspect’s advanced biomanufacturing capabilities for its bioengineered cellular medicines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect Biosystems, a biotechnology company pioneering a novel category of regenerative medicine, today announced that it has received a $79 million investment from the Government of Canada.

The investment will support a $280 million, multi-year project to accelerate the advancement of Aspect’s pipeline of bioengineered cellular medicines for serious metabolic and endocrine diseases. The project will significantly enhance Aspect’s clinical development capabilities and strengthen the company’s vertically integrated platform for the development and biomanufacturing of advanced cellular medicines. This new $280 million project is in addition to the previously announced $200 million co-investment with the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia in 2024.

Aspect is developing a new class of disease-modifying therapies that are designed to restore or supplement biological functions in the body and deliver functional cures to patients living with some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases. Aspect is applying its full-stack platform, which combines proprietary AI-powered bioprinting technology and hypoimmune cell engineering, to create scalable bioengineered cellular medicines designed to restore complex functions in the body while avoiding immune rejection.

“This investment from the Government of Canada is a powerful vote of confidence and adds to the significant momentum at Aspect as we advance our bioengineered cellular medicines towards patient impact,” said Tamer Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer, Aspect Biosystems. “We have built a truly world-class team with deep cell therapy development expertise and recently entered a new phase of our partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop curative medicines for diabetes, integrating key stem cell and hypoimmune cell engineering technologies under Aspect’s leadership. With this investment and the deepening of our partnership with the Government of Canada, we are taking a major step toward building a generational company anchored in Canada and delivering life-changing therapies to patients around the world.”

This partnership was announced at Aspect Biosystems’ headquarters in Vancouver, BC by the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry & Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec.

“Today’s announcement with Aspect Biosystems is an example of Canada’s leadership in scientific innovation and advanced biomanufacturing,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry & Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec. “By investing in the development and commercialization of cutting-edge cellular medicines, our government is helping to create high-quality jobs, drive economic growth, and position Canada as a leader in biotechnology. This partnership will accelerate life-changing therapies for patients, strengthen our economy, and ensure Canadian talent continues to thrive in the innovation sector.”

About Aspect Biosystems

Aspect Biosystems is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel category of regenerative medicine designed to restore or supplement biological function and deliver curative therapies for some of the most elusive diseases. Aspect is developing these bioengineered cellular medicines by applying its full-stack tissue therapeutic platform, which integrates proprietary AI-powered bioprinting technology, therapeutic cells, hypoimmune cell engineering, and advanced biomaterials. Aspect is advancing its therapeutic pipeline across multiple endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes and rare endocrine disorders. Learn more at www.aspectbiosystems.com.

Natalie Korenic

Aspect Biosystems

media@aspectbiosystems.com