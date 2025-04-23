Ascentage Pharma To Present Data from Two Clinical Studies at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, Including Oral Presentation on Its Key Assets Lisaftoclax and Alrizomadlin

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentage Pharma (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies to address global unmet medical needs primarily for hematological malignancies, today announced that results from two clinical studies of the Bcl-2 selective inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) and the MDM2-p53 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115), two key drug candidates in the company’s apoptosis-targeted pipeline, have been selected for presentations at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. These presentations will include an oral report featuring updated results from a Phase Ib/II study of a lisaftoclax combination regimen in patients with myeloid malignancies.

The ASCO Annual Meeting showcases the most cutting-edge research in clinical oncology and state-of-the-art advanced cancer therapies and is the world’s most influential and prominent scientific gathering of the clinical oncology community, bringing together more than 40,000 oncology professionals from across the globe. This year’s ASCO Annual Meeting will take place both online and in-person at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, the United States, on May 30–June 3 (local time).

Dr. Yifan Zhai, Chief Medical Officer of Ascentage Pharma, said, “We are honored to return to the ASCO Annual Meeting for the eighth consecutive year to present the latest data on our novel assets and highlight the strength of our clinical development and global innovation. We look forward to sharing an oral presentation on a lisaftoclax combination regimen in patients with treatment-naïve or prior venetoclax-exposed myeloid malignancies and a readout on alrizomadlin in patients with advanced adenoid cystic carcinoma or other solid tumors. These presentations reflect our deep focus on advancing global clinical development of our key assets in order to bring more treatment options to patients as soon as possible.”

The clinical studies to be presented at this year’s ASCO Annual Meeting are as follows:

Phase 1b/2 study of lisaftoclax (APG-2575) combined with azacitidine (AZA) in patients (pts) with treatment-naïve (TN) or prior venetoclax (VEN)-exposed myeloid malignancies

Abstract#: 6505

Format: Oral Presentation

Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Date and Time: Monday June 2, 2025, 3:00 PM-6:00 PM, Central Time (Tuesday June 3, 2025, 4:00 AM-7:00 AM, Beijing Time)

Principal Authors: Michael Francis Leahy, MBChB, Royal Perth Hospital, Australia; Shaun Fleming, MBBS(Hons), PhD, The Alfred Hospital & Australian Centre for Blood Diseases, Australia; Patricia Kropf, MD, Novant Health Cancer Institute, United States, et al.



A phase 2 study of novel MDM2 inhibitor alrizomadlin (APG-115) with or without toripalimab in patients (pts) with advanced adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) or other solid tumors.

Abstract#: 6102

Format: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Date and Time: Monday June 2, 2025, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, Central Time (Monday June 2, 2025, 10:00 PM – 1:00 AM the next day, Beijing Time)

Principal Authors: Ye Guo, MD, Department of Medical Oncology, Shanghai East Hospital, China; Ning Li, MD, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Cancer Hospital, China; Xing Zhang, MD, Melanoma and Sarcoma Medical Oncology Unit, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, China; Meiyu Fang, MD, Department of Rare Cancer & Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, China; Shuhang Wang, MD, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences Cancer Hospital, China, et al.



*Lisaftoclax and alrizomadlin are investigational drugs and are not approved in the U.S.

About Ascentage Pharma

Ascentage Pharma is a global, integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies to address global unmet medical needs primarily in hematological malignancies. Ascentage Pharma has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code 6855.HK since October 2019 and has also been listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “AAPG” since January 2025.

The company has built a rich pipeline of innovative drug candidates that includes inhibitors targeting key proteins in the apoptotic pathway, such as Bcl-2 and MDM2-p53; and next-generation TKIs that target kinase mutants emergent during cancer treatment. Ascentage Pharma is also the only company in the world with active clinical programs targeting all known key apoptosis regulators.

Olverembatinib, one of the company’s lead assets, is approved in China, with all of its approved indications included in the China National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL). Meanwhile, a New Drug Application (NDA) for another one of Ascentage Pharmas key drug candidates, the novel Bcl-2 selective inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575), has been accepted and granted a Priority Review designation by the China Center for Drug Evaluation.

To date, Ascentage Pharma has obtained a total of 16 Orphan Drug Designations from the US FDA and 1 Orphan Designation from the European Medicines Agency of the European Union for 4 of the company’s investigational drug candidates. Leveraging its robust R&D capabilities, Ascentage Pharma has built a portfolio of global intellectual property rights and entered into global partnerships and other relationships with numerous leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies such as Takeda, Merck, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Innovent; and research and development relationships with leading research institutions such as Mayo Clinic, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the University of Michigan.

The company has built a talented team with a wealth of global experience in the discovery and development of innovative drugs and fully functional commercial manufacturing and Sales & Marketing teams. One pivotal aim of Ascentage Pharma is to continuously strengthen its R&D capabilities and accelerate its clinical development programs, in order to fulfill its mission of addressing unmet clinical needs in China and around the world for the benefit of more patients.

