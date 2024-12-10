Ascendia Pharmaceutical Solutions Launched to Meet Drug Development and Manufacturing Needs

– Leading Pharmaceutical CDMO, Formerly Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Re-brands to Better Reflect Expanding Capabilities –

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Huang, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, announces that the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) has re-branded to Ascendia Pharmaceutical Solutions. The new name and brand reflect Ascendia’s many successes and growth over the past 13 years, as the CDMO continues to provide solutions and expand its services from early formulation development to GMP manufacturing and commercialization.

“Over the past 13 years we have evolved from a small team of experienced pharmaceutical scientists who provided expert formulation services for poorly soluble drugs to a robust group of over 50 professionals dedicated to developing tailored formulation development services that advance drugs from preclinical to the clinic,” said Dr. Huang. “Our name change to Ascendia Pharmaceutical Solutions defines who we are as a company and what we do for our clients, as well as highlights our growth path for the future.”

Full Suite of Drug Development Services

Ascendia offers a comprehensive suite of development and scale-up solutions for a variety of dosage forms to biopharma companies. The CDMO delivers sophisticated formulations to enhance bioavailability and solubility via its proprietary nanotechnologies – AmorSol, EmulSol, LipidSol, and NanoSol

Its New Jersey Bioscience Cener location in North Brunswick is home to a 60,000 square-foot facility with Class 100 (ISO 5) and Class 10,000 (ISO 7) cleanrooms, as well as Class 100,000 (ISO 8) manufacturing suites. Through its state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility, Ascendia provides custom sterile and non-sterile enabling formulations, along with analytical testing for new chemical entities (NCEs), biologics, complex dosage forms, and 505(b)(2) product development, as well as OTCs and nutraceuticals.

“Our growth is built on the ability of our experienced scientific teams, proprietary nanotechnologies, and advanced manufacturing capabilities to consistently make the Impossible Possible. Our track record, built on our BEST philosophy (Brilliant technology, Excellent service, Superior quality, and Trust) has made us a reliable Partner of Choice. This tradition served as an impetus for our new brand and is the standard we will continue as Ascendia Pharmaceutical Solutions,” said Dr. Huang.

About Ascendia Pharmaceutical Solutions

Ascendia Pharmaceutical Solutions (formerly Ascendia Pharmaceuticals) is a leading specialty CDMO that makes thethrough a comprehensive suite of pre-formulation, formulation development, cGMP manufacturing, and ICH stability services for a variety of dosage forms using its proprietary enabling nanotechnologies including nano-emulsions, nanosuspensions, nanoparticles, lipid nanoparticles, and amorphous solid dispersion technology platforms. The company built its foundation of success on its customer-centric culture that cultivates its BEST philosophy (rilliant technology,xcellent service,uperior quality, andrust).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascendia-pharmaceutical-solutions-launched-to-meet-drug-development-and-manufacturing-needs-302326573.html

SOURCE Ascendia