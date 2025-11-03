Ascelia Pharma Announces Management Changes to Support Future Growth

Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) - Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (ticker:ACE), a biotech focused on improving the life of people living with rare cancer conditions, today announced changes to its executive leadership team. These changes are designed to strengthen the company's operational capabilities and position it for its next phase of growth.

Ascelia Pharma has recruited Anton Hansson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) who will join the company around late January 2026. Anton Hansson comes with a background in corporate finance, most recently from KPMG. The CFO role has until now been held in a dual capacity by the company's Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, Jennie Wilborgsson, currently Vice President of Clinical Development, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). The executive leadership team now consists of five members: CEO, Deputy CEO and CCO, CSO, COO and CFO, forming a streamlined and focused management structure aligned with the company's strategic priorities.

"While we continue to focus on the important milestones ahead for Orviglance, these changes mark an important step in preparing Ascelia Pharma for the next chapter in our growth journey," said Magnus Corfitzen, Chief Executive Officer.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO

Email: moc@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)

Email: jwb@ascelia.com

Tel: +46 735 179 116

