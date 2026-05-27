Asahi Kasei Life Science Acquires License for Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology from The Noguchi Institute – A Major Milestone for More Efficient and Safer Cancer Treatments

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei Life Science has acquired the license rights for a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology from The Noguchi Institute. This modality enables precise control over the drug-to-antibody ratio and attachment site of single- and dual-payload ADCs, representing a major breakthrough toward more effective and safer use in a broad range of therapies.

ADCs are an advanced form of targeted biologics treatment that combines the precision of an antibody with the potency of a cell-killing payload. Compared to conventional treatments, bioconjugation with ADCs more selectively targets cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding cells. Drawing from its long-standing research into carbohydrates and glycans, The Noguchi Institute has developed a novel ADC technology with a superior molecular structure conformity. This is expected to improve the predictability of drug efficacy and safety, enabling stable therapeutic effects.

Asahi Kasei Life Science continually explores opportunities for collaboration with external partners, seeking technologies that will lead to future drug development. The Noguchi Institute’s ADC modality not only improves precision but can also combine dual payloads onto a single antibody. These characteristics offer the ability to add different payloads for targeting more diseases with better specificity and potentially less toxicity.

Under this agreement, the two partners will advance initiatives to commercialize ADC drug platforms, including possible future sub-licensing to biopharma companies and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) such as Bionova Scientific, an Asahi Kasei company. In addition, both parties will engage in joint research to further refine the technology to solve medical challenges.

About Asahi Kasei Life Science

Asahi Kasei Life Science, a core operating company of the Asahi Kasei Group’s Healthcare Sector, is a leading provider of products and services to the pharmaceutical industry. With Planova™ virus removal filters at its core, the business has contributed to the safety and productivity of biotherapeutics for many years. Through its subsidiaries Virusure and Bionova, it also operates biosafety testing services and biopharmaceutical CDMO services, supporting the pharmaceutical industry with a broad offering that spans from R&D to manufacturing. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/lifescience/en/.

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com



Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu