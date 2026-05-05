ASAHI INTECC USA ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF QXMEDICAL BOOSTING CATHETER

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASAHI INTECC USA, Inc. announced the commencement of a distribution agreement with QXMédical for the Boosting Catheter, which has been available in select regions globally and is now entering the US market. ASAHI INTECC USA, Inc. will undertake distribution of Boosting Catheter as of May 4, 2026.

Physicians utilize minimally invasive diagnostic and interventional procedures in treating vascular issues, including blockages in blood vessels that can occur in the heart. The Boosting Catheter provides excellent support to advance interventional devices in coronary procedures including PCI and CTOs.

"The partnership with QXMédical demonstrates our commitment to equipping physicians with comprehensive tools essential for advancing coronary interventions," said Joe Wright, General Manager at ASAHI INTECC USA. "The Boosting Catheter aligns with the guiding principles of the ASAHI product portfolio to provide healthcare professionals a full range of cutting-edge technologies and products to deliver the highest standard of care. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to drive innovation in the treatment of coronary artery disease, ensuring that physicians have access to the most effective, reliable, and advanced technologies to improve patient outcomes."

The QXMédical Boosting Catheter is the next generation of guide extension catheters. This technology is designed for use with guide catheters and sheaths to assist with delivery and exchange of interventional devices in coronary vessels. The Boosting Catheter offers exceptional trackability, a unique atraumatic tip design, large internal passageways to support complex procedures, and French sizes 5.5 to 8. The Boosting Catheter is the only guide extension with clinical indication for delivery of procedural fluids.

"We are excited to bring the Boosting Catheter to the U.S. through our partnership with ASAHI INTECC USA. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our growth strategy, allowing us to expand our footprint and bring this directly to American physicians. By joining forces with a respected leader in the industry and leveraging ASAHI's extensive network and deep understanding of the coronary intervention landscape, we are poised to significantly enhance the availability of the Boosting Catheter," says Fernando Di Caprio, President and Chief Technology Officer at QXMédical. "This partnership exemplifies our ongoing commitment to advancing medical solutions and strengthens our shared vision of improving healthcare outcomes across the U.S."

The Boosting Catheter is manufactured by QXMédical, LLC. QXMédical, LLC is a U.S.-based medical device manufacturer headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, focused on minimally invasive technologies for cardiovascular and peripheral interventions. The company designs and manufactures physician-focused solutions used in complex procedures worldwide.

ASAHI INTECC Co., Ltd. manufactures medical devices, industrial materials and innovative products with a unique and unprecedented wire processing technology. ASAHI' operations are spread across the U.S., Europe, Singapore, China and Hong Kong and are headquartered in Seto, Japan.

ASAHI INTECC USA, Inc. is located in Irvine, California. For more information on ASAHI INTECC's Medical products handled by ASAHI INTECC USA, Inc., please visit us at asahi-inteccusa-medical.com.

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SOURCE ASAHI INTECC USA, Inc.