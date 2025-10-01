Arvinas to Present Clinical Data for ARV-102, a PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader, at the 2025 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders®

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that two presentations, including one e-poster session and one oral platform presentation, featuring clinical data for ARV-102, an investigational oral PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) degrader of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), will be presented at the 2025 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® (MDS 2025) being held October 5–9, 2025, in Honolulu.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: First-in-Human Study to Assess the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Single and Multiple Ascending Doses of ARV-102, a PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader, in Healthy Participants

Date & Time : Oct. 7, 12:00–1:00 p.m. HST

: Oct. 7, 12:00–1:00 p.m. HST Presentation Order : 3

: 3 Poster Number: 904



Title (Late Breaker): First Clinical Trials of ARV-102, a PROTAC LRRK2 Degrader: Characterization of Pathway Engagement in Healthy Volunteers and Patients With Parkinson’s Disease

Date & Time : Oct. 8, 12:00–1:00 p.m. HST

: Oct. 8, 12:00–1:00 p.m. HST Presentation order: 11

11 Poster Number: Late Breaker Abstract 22



Additional information including abstracts can be found on the MDS 2025 website.

About ARV-102

ARV-102 is an oral, brain-penetrant investigational PROTAC designed to degrade LRRK2, which is a large, multidomain scaffolding kinase. Increased activity, scaffolding, and expression of LRRK2 have been implicated in the pathogenesis of neurological diseases. LRRK2 mutations are a frequent familial cause of Parkinson’s disease, and common LRRK2 variants have been linked with idiopathic Parkinson’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor–positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–negative (HER2-) breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6) for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; and ARV-806, targeting Kirsten rat sarcoma (KRAS) G12D for cancers harboring this mutation, including pancreatic and colorectal cancer. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

