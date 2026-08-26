Artis BioSolutions Launches mRNA and Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Capabilities at New “Genetic Medicines Center of Excellence” in Bilbao, Spain

New center integrates synthetic DNA, mRNA, targeted delivery, and GMP drug product capabilities to help innovators advance genetic medicines from early development through commercial supply

CARLSBAD, Calif. & BILBAO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Artis--Artis BioSolutions, a company founded to streamline the discovery, development, and production of genetic medicines, today announced the launch of its Genetic Medicines Center of Excellence in Bilbao, Spain. The new center expands the company's integrated development and manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its position as a leading technology innovator and manufacturer for next-generation genetic medicines.

The center provides an end-to-end development and manufacturing platform spanning synthetic DNA, mRNA drug substance manufacturing, lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation and manufacturing services, and GMP drug product manufacturing. By integrating all of these capabilities within a single organization, Artis is creating multiple customer development entry points while streamlining CDMO Services, reducing technology transfer burdens, and more efficiently advancing programs for its partners from the early development stage through clinical trials and commercialization.

"The expansion into mRNA and LNP development services and technologies within our new Genetic Medicines Center of Excellence represents a defining milestone for Artis," said Brian Neel, Chief Executive Officer of Artis BioSolutions. "The future of genetic medicines demands new innovations and integrated partners that can seamlessly support the advancement of new therapeutic targets from development through commercialization. By combining synthetic DNA, mRNA, LNP technologies, and GMP manufacturing within one organization, we are creating a platform continuum that allows our customers to move faster, reduce complexity and cost, and accelerate the delivery of transformative therapies to patients around the world at record pace."

As genetic medicines become increasingly sophisticated, developers must address interconnected challenges involving DNA starting materials, RNA production, targeted delivery, formulation, analytics, and scalable drug product manufacturing. These activities are frequently distributed across multiple vendors, creating complicated transfers, timelines and unnecessary operational cost and risk. Artis’ new Genetic Medicines Center of Excellence is designed to deliver a more coordinated development path in which product design, manufacturing processes, and therapeutic delivery are all cohesively optimized.

"The genetic medicines landscape has evolved rapidly, but development remains significantly fragmented," said Peter Stolba, Chief Business Officer of Artis BioSolutions. "Companies are often required to coordinate across multiple suppliers, adding unnecessary time, cost, and risk. Our Genetic Medicines Center of Excellence challenges this paradigm by providing a single strategic partner from starting materials through commercialization. Combined with our synthetic DNA platform, these capabilities create a truly next-generation development and manufacturing continuum for genetic medicines. This allows our customers to focus on advancing breakthrough science while Artis provides the expertise and scalability needed to bring new therapies and vaccines to patients faster."

The company’s Bilbao facility further complements Artis BioSolutions' global manufacturing footprint, which also includes its U.S.-based Boston BioSolutions site in Watertown, Massachusetts, and reflects the company's commitment to providing fully integrated solutions for innovators developing the next generation of genetic medicines. By combining flexible process development and GMP manufacturing capabilities across multiple modalities and geographic locations, from technology transfer through clinical and commercial manufacturing, Artis enables its partners to accelerate programs from discovery through commercialization with greater speed, quality, cost-effectiveness, and confidence.

About Artis BioSolutions

Artis BioSolutions is a San Diego–based advanced therapies platform built on a DNA-first model for genetic medicines. The company integrates synthetic DNA production with downstream development and GMP manufacturing to provide a unified path from starting material through clinical execution. Combining proprietary technologies with specialized expertise, Artis supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovators advancing emerging therapeutic modalities. The company operates globally, with the Genetic Medicines Center of Excellence in Bilbao, Spain and its Boston BioSolutions site in Watertown, Massachusetts. Learn more at artisbiosolutions.com.

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