Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market Size to Worth USD 13.89 Bn by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences market size is expected to be worth around 13.89 billion by 2034 increasing from USD 2.73 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 19.82% from 2025 to 2034.

Factors such as rapid technological advancements, widespread adoption of artificial intelligence solutions within the life sciences industry, growing demand for AI in the drug discovery process, increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, supportive regulatory policies, rising demand for effective patient care are expected to boost the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market.





The Complete Study is Immediately Accessible | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1776

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market Highlights:

• North America led the global market by holding 49% of market share in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the notable CAGR during the forecast period.

• The software segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

• The services segments is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

• The cloud segment captured the biggest market share in 2024.

• The drug discovery segment has held the largest market share in 2024.

• The clinical trails segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

In recent years, the embracing of AI-driven tools has made profound technological advancements within the life science industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) is making a substantial impact, from accelerating drug development and enhancing precision medicine and clinical decision-making to improving patient care. The adoption of AI is rapidly transforming the life sciences market by allowing faster and more accurate diagnoses, drug development, and personalized treatment plans. AI integration into the fields of medicine and biology assists scientists or researchers in leveraging massive amounts of data, making accurate predictions, and solving several complex medical challenges.

The adoption of AI within the life sciences sector holds a wide range of opportunities and benefits which include accelerating research and reducing costs, enhancing accuracy in diagnostics, predictive analytics for patient outcomes, personalized medicine and treatment recommendations, data privacy in AI-driven medical research, and others. The acceptance of novel technologies such as AI has significantly increased due to the rising need to streamline costs and enhance operational efficiencies in drug discovery and clinical trials.

Rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Science

The surge in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical trials, detection of materials and other activities related to life science is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising importance of AI is evident in its ability to design clinical trials, calculate the appropriate sample size, and conduct these trials remotely. Such advancement enhances geographical reach, lowers costs, and improves the chances of obtaining accurate and relevant data. Natural Language Processing (NLP) can extract data from clinical trial notes, enhancing the precision of identifying adverse events.

Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Rising demand for AI in drug development & discovery

The growing need for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in drug development & discovery is anticipated to drive the expansion of the market in the coming years. AI is playing a crucial role in transforming research and development by applying data science and machine learning to huge data sets, facilitating the rapid discovery of new molecules.

AI algorithms can effectively analyze large amounts of biological data, identifying patterns and relationships which assists in leading to discovering of new drug targets more rapidly and efficiently. While identifying promising therapies, AI in drug discovery can effectively cross-reference several published scientific literature with alternative information sources such as conference abstracts, clinical trial information, unpublished data, and public databases. Such factors are propelling the growth of the AI in life science market.

View Full Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.73 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 13.89 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 19.82% Leading Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Offering, Deployment, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Companies Mentioned IBM Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., NuMedii, Inc., AiCure LLC., APIXIO, Inc., Insilico Medicine, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Sensely, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market Key Regional Analysis:

U.S. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market Size to Achieve USD 5.19 Bn by 2034

The U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences market size was valued at USD 0.84 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to achieve USD 5.19 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 19.97% from 2025 to 2034.

Major Clinical Researches in the Region: North America to Sustain as a Leader

North America held the dominant share of the AI in life sciences market in 2024. Several factors accelerate the growth of the market in the North American region. This region is the home to numerous pharma and biotech companies involved in the process of drug discovery and clinical trials owing to the rising chronic diseases that have led to the significant demand for novel technologies such as AI in life science industry.

The United States is the major contributor to the market and has a sophisticated and vibrant life science industry. In addition, the rising spending on AI solutions by pharmaceutical companies and several clinical research organizations is likely to accelerate the market’s revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, Life sciences companies are increasingly focusing on improving innovative medical solutions to improve patient outcomes and recovery times.

• For instance, In October 2024, Evogene Ltd., a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science-based product discovery and development, announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to develop a cutting-edge foundation model for generative small molecule de novo design, propelling Evogene's ChemPass AI tech-engine to new levels of innovation. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to advance the discovery and development of novel small molecules for drug development, sustainable crop protection, and other innovative products across a wide range of life science industries.

According to the article published in November 2024, Over the past decade, FDA approvals of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)–enabled medical devices have surged. FDA authorizations of AI/ML-powered medical devices reached a record high of 221 in 2023.

The Asia Pacific is observed to expand notably during the forecast period.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents one of the most promising and potentially transformative opportunities for the life sciences industry in the region. The growth of the region is majorly driven by the rising adoption of AI technologies by several research and pharma & biotech companies. The rapid technological advancements and expansion of healthcare facilities integrated with AI technologies is also projected to the regional growth in the coming years.

In February 2025, The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) Pravartak Technologies Foundation announced a partnership with Agilisium, a leading data innovation partner for Life Sciences companies, to accelerate Research in Life Sciences and Healthcare endeavors. With this move, the company aims to collaborate on joint research, social impact programs, and innovative solutions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in life sciences Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering Analysis:

The software segment held the largest share of the AI in life sciences market in 2024, the segment is expected to sustain the position throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the software is due to the escalating need for storing, managing, analyzing, and sharing data in the clinical trials and drug discovery & development process.

On the other hand, the services segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The lack the expertise among life science specialists to implement and integrate AI-powered solutions has led to an increasing demand for third-party AI service providers who supply technically equipped professionals to operate the AI systems effectively.

By Deployment Analysis:

The cloud segment held the largest share of the packaging testing market in 2024 owing to the rising penetration of the internet, rising development of innovative cloud-based services, and surge in investments in the rapid development of IT and telecommunications infrastructure.

On the other hand, the on-premise segment is expected to grow at a notable rate. The segment’s growth is attributed to the increasing investments by the prominent pharma & biotech in the adoption of digital technologies.

By Application Analysis:

The drug discovery segment led the AI in life sciences market in 2024 owing to the rising adaptation of advanced technologies for drug development processes. AI algorithms, especially machine learning models, can process vast amounts of data much faster than traditional methods. This helps identify potential drug candidates in a fraction of the time. AI helps in developing drugs that are tailored to individual genetic profiles, leading to more effective treatments with fewer side effects.

On the other hand, the clinical trials segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Clinical trials are a key part of the drug development process, where new treatments, medications, or medical devices are tested on human participants to assess their safety, efficacy, and potential side effects. They are conducted in a highly structured and regulated manner to ensure the validity of the results. AI is increasingly being applied in clinical trials to streamline the process, improve data analysis, and enhance overall outcomes.

Browse More Insights:

🔹 Generative AI In Life Sciences Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/generative-ai-in-life-sciences-market

🔹 NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/nlp-in-healthcare-and-life-sciences-market

🔹 Life Science Tools Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/life-science-tools-market

🔹 Life Science Analytics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/life-science-analytics-market

🔹 Life Science Reagents Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/life-science-reagents-market

🔹 Life Science Instrumentation Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/life-science-instrumentation-market

🔹 Life Science Chemical And Instrumentation Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/life-science-chemical-and-instrumentation-market

🔹 AI In Life Science Analytics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ai-in-life-science-analytics-market





Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market Companies:

• AiCure LLC.

• APIXIO, Inc.

• Atomwise, Inc.

• Enlitic, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• NuMedii, Inc.

• Sensely, Inc.

• Zebra Medical Vision

• Insilico Medicine, Inc.

• Nuance Communications, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In November 2024, Hexaware Technologies, a provider of IT services and solutions, collaborated with Archimedis Digital to introduce a new solution called Quality and Compliance-as-a-Solution (QCaaS). This offering aims to support the life sciences sector in managing quality and compliance while reducing costs and maintaining regulatory standards.

• In January 2025, NVIDIA announced new partnerships to transform the USD 10 trillion healthcare and life sciences industry by accelerating drug discovery, enhancing genomic research, and pioneering advanced healthcare services with agentic and generative AI. The convergence of AI, accelerated computing and biological data is turning healthcare into the largest technology industry.

• In June 2024, Salesforce announced the general availability of Life Sciences Cloud, a platform for pharmaceutical and medical technology organizations to help personalize patient and healthcare professional (HCP) engagement and streamline clinical operations with data, automation, and trusted AI.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market Segmentation:

By Offering

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

By Deployment

• On-Premise

• Cloud

By Application

• Medical Diagnosis

• Drug Discovery

• Precision and Personalized Medicine

• Biotechnology

• Clinical Trials

• Patient Monitoring

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1776

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Towards Automotive | Nova One Advisor

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter