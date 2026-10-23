Arthritis Foundation Unveils Transformed National Headquarters in Atlanta

Renovated space features new media production studio and enhanced facilities to advance the organization's mission nationwide

The Arthritis Foundation today unveiled its newly renovated national headquarters in Midtown Atlanta, marking a new chapter for the organization and reinforcing its longstanding commitment to the city it has called home for nearly 50 years.

The transformation of the Foundation's nearly 30,000-square-foot headquarters at 1355 Peachtree Street introduces a new media production studio, refreshed meeting and collaboration spaces, and multimedia features designed to strengthen the organization's ability to connect with patients, caregivers, supporters and partners across the country.

"Atlanta has been our home for nearly 50 years, and this transformation represents both our commitment to the city and our vision for the future of the Arthritis Foundation," said Steve Taylor, president and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "We're creating a space that better supports our team, brings people together and gives us new ways to share the stories and experiences of those living with arthritis. Ultimately, this is about strengthening our ability to deliver on our mission."

Bringing Arthritis Stories to Life

One of the most significant additions to the renovated headquarters is the Jane Wyman Studio at the Arthritis Foundation, the organization's first in-house media production studio. The new space will expand the Foundation's ability to share patient stories, produce educational content and connect with the arthritis community nationwide.

Named in honor of Academy Award-winning actress Jane Wyman, who lived with rheumatoid arthritis and was a longtime Foundation supporter, the studio will expand the organization's ability to produce video, podcasts and other multimedia content that elevates the voices of people affected by arthritis.

Wyman was a dedicated advocate for the Foundation, hosting regional and national Stop Arthritis Telethons for decades and receiving the organization's Charles B. Harding Award in 1977. Her legacy of support continues through her estate, helping make the new studio possible.

The studio will support the Foundation's Live Yes! With Arthritis podcast, expand video programming and create new opportunities for patients, advocates and partners to share their experiences. Bringing these capabilities in-house will also allow the Foundation to respond more quickly to emerging issues, amplify patient stories and produce more timely, mission-driven content.

A Continued Commitment to Atlanta

Beyond the new studio, the renovation reflects the Arthritis Foundation's longstanding commitment to Atlanta, where it established its national headquarters in the 1970s. The updated Midtown space builds on that history while creating a more modern and collaborative environment to support the Foundation's work on behalf of the nearly 60 million adults and children in the United States living with arthritis.

The project includes refreshed meeting and gathering spaces, updated interiors featuring the Foundation's signature colors, enhanced multimedia displays recognizing donors and supporters, and new artwork throughout the office. Together, these improvements create a more welcoming and engaging environment for employees, volunteers, partners and visitors.

The renovation was completed by Warren Hanks Construction Company, with design by Smart Interior Group. The Foundation's headquarters is located in a building owned by Parkside Property Management.

Celebrating a New Chapter

The Foundation marked the unveiling with two ribbon-cutting ceremonies recognizing the renovated national headquarters and the Jane Wyman Studio. The event brought together Foundation leadership, board members, volunteers and community partners to celebrate the transformation and the organization's continued investment in Atlanta.

As the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting arthritis, the Foundation continues to advance research, advocacy, education and community connections for people living with the disease. The renovated headquarters provides an updated home base for that work and reflects the organization's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the arthritis community.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against arthritis - the nation's #1 cause of disability. Through groundbreaking scientific research, patient-centered programs, advocacy at all levels of government and robust community engagement, the Foundation empowers people to live their best lives while relentlessly pursuing a cure. With a presence in communities nationwide, we amplify the voices of those affected and work to drive lasting change. Learn more at arthritis.org and follow @arthritisfoundation on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ArthritisFoundationPR@mower.com

SOURCE: Arthritis Foundation

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