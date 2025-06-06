Artelo’s Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 Inhibitor, ART26.12, Compares Favorably to Naproxen in an Osteoarthritis Pain Study

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatological or neurological conditions, today announced its presentation of new data at the British Pain Conference held in Newport, Wales, UK on June 3-5, 2025 (https://bpsasm.org/) that further validates the therapeutic potential of Fatty Acid Binding Protein (FABP) inhibitors in treating osteoarthritis (OA) pain.

Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translation Sciences at Artelo Biosciences, presented results from an animal study titled: “The Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 Inhibitor ART26.12 is a Novel Analgesic for Osteoarthritis Pain.” The data builds upon an extensive set of pre-clinical data for ART26.12 that demonstrates analgesic and anti-nocicpetive effects in multiple models of pain.

Positive effects of ART26.12 were observed in a surgical rat model of osteoarthritis, in which either single or repeated oral doses of Artelo’s FABP5 inbitor increased the ability of rats to bear weight on the limb with OA out to four weeks.

Professor O’Sullivan stated, “ART26.12 was effective in a dose-responsive manner, with sustained and consistent effects over 28 days. The analgesic effect of ART26.12 was similar to naproxen, a proven first-line therapy which is often hampered by a number of serious side effects when taken chronically.”

Now undergoing human trials, ART26.12 is a novel, non-opioid, non-steroidal drug candidate initially in development for the prevention and treatment of peripheral neuropathy caused by common chemotherapy treatments with potential for development as an alternative for chronic OA pain.

OA is a progressive joint disease in which cartilage wears away over time, causing chronic pain, stiffness, swelling, and significant loss of mobility, especially in the knees, hips, hands, and spine. It affects approximately 606.9 million people globally, including over 32 million in the U.S., and can lead to disabling pain, reduced quality of life, and loss of independence, especially in advanced cases.

About ART26.12

ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP5 inhibitor, is being developed as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic. Data from the first Phase 1 trial with ART26.12 is anticipated in Q2 2025. The initial clinical development planned is for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). FABPs are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids important to normal cellular function. FABP is overexpressed and associated with abnormal lipid signaling in several pathologies. In addition to ART26.12 in CIPN, Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs has shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, psoriasis, and anxiety disorders.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading-edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, efficacy of the Company’s product candidates, results and conclusions from preclinical studies and clinical trials, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

