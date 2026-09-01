ArsenalBio Announces New Focus on In Vivo CAR T Programs to Leverage Investment in T cell Engineering

Company to leverage its enabling technologies to expand into autoimmunity

Strategic shift will align resources with the next phase of innovation in cell therapy

Data from its clinical autologous cell therapy programs for solid tumors to be presented at a future medical meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), a biotechnology company pioneering programmable cell therapies, today announced a strategic shift to focus the company on the development of in vivo CAR T cell therapies. The transition will build on ArsenalBio’s years of investment in T cell biology, synthetic biology, computation and cell engineering to pursue opportunities across a broader range of diseases, including hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

Since its founding, ArsenalBio has built a broad set of technologies, capabilities and infrastructure designed to enable increasingly sophisticated approaches to engineering T cells. The company initially applied these capabilities to the significant challenges associated with developing autologous cell therapies for solid tumors. ArsenalBio has advanced multiple internally discovered candidates into clinical development and generated clinical data demonstrating the feasibility of nonviral engineering of synthetic circuits functioned and translated in human clinical trials.

As the cell therapy field continues to evolve as a modality pillar of biopharmaceuticals, ArsenalBio believes in vivo approaches represent the greatest opportunity to apply the company’s scientific foundation and enabling technologies to create a new generation of programmable T cell therapies for a broader set of indications. This has the potential to expand the reach of cell therapy to more patients with chronic disease.

“We founded ArsenalBio with the belief that deeply understanding and engineering T cell biology could unlock entirely new possibilities for medicine,” said Ken Drazan, M.D., Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ArsenalBio. “The standard we have always set at ArsenalBio is that the science and the data must guide our decisions, particularly when developing potential therapies for people living with serious chronic diseases. Over the past several years, we have built an extraordinary foundation of technology, scientific capabilities and knowledge through our work in solid tumors. However, we now believe this technology is enabling outside of solid tumors. We plan to apply our foundational understanding of T cell biology and compositions to in vivo, where we believe our technology will advance the field and help patients win.”

To align its organization and resources with this new strategic direction, ArsenalBio is implementing a significant strategic shift of the company. This will result in a substantial reduction in the company’s workforce, with a core team remaining to advance the company’s in vivo strategy and evaluate strategic opportunities for ArsenalBio’s technologies and assets.

Drazan continued, “This decision was not made lightly, knowing the impact on our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to build ArsenalBio. We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their extraordinary commitment to scientific advancement and rigor, their willingness to take on some of the most difficult challenges in cell therapy, and above all, their commitment to patients. Their work has created the scientific and technological foundation that enables us to take this next step. We are equally grateful to the patients, families, investigators and clinical teams who participated in and supported our studies.” The company will provide additional information regarding its strategy and programs as appropriate.

About ArsenalBio

Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a cell therapy company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of next-generation in vivo T cell therapies to address chronic disease, including cancer and autoimmunity. With its proprietary biology toolkit, Arsenal is rewriting the programming of T cells to develop opportunities for ease of manufacturing, lowering dose needed and improving clinical benefit of CAR T programs. To learn more, visit www.arsenalbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Courtney Heath courtney@scientpr.com