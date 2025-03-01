Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Launches on Rare Disease Day New Patient-Centric Resources for Those Affected by Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS)

New Patient Resource Hub: Arrowhead expands its We’ll Get There Soon campaign with the launch of a dedicated patient website, providing education, tools, and support for those living with FCS and extremely high triglycerides

PASADENA, Calif.--Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) marks Rare Disease Day with the expansion of the We'll Get There Soon campaign, initially launched for healthcare providers in November 2024. This new phase introduces a dedicated educational website, www.LowerMyTGs.com, and the Spotlight on FCS white paper, which provides essential resources and support for those affected by Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome (FCS).









FCS is an ultra-rare genetic disorder that significantly impairs the body’s ability to process triglycerides, leading to dangerously high triglyceride (TG) levels — typically exceeding 880 mg/dL — and increasing the risk of life-threatening complications, such as acute pancreatitis. Because of this risk, expert guidelines recommend maintaining triglyceride levels below 500 mg/dL. FCS remains widely underdiagnosed and is estimated to affect between 1 and 13 people per million globally. To address this gap, Arrowhead’s new initiatives aim to amplify patient voices, foster community, and provide accessible educational tools.

Arrowhead’s new patient website serves as a comprehensive resource for those affected by FCS and extremely high triglycerides. It provides educational content, patient testimonials, and opportunities for community connection. Additionally, the Spotlight on FCS white paper, developed with engagement and support of the FCS Foundation, Action FCS, and FH Europe Foundation, captures firsthand patient experiences, highlighting key challenges in disease management and aiming to drive greater awareness and action.

One such patient testimonial can be found on the patient website here.

“In recognition of Rare Disease Day, we prioritize giving the FCS community a voice. Arrowhead’s Spotlight on FCS white paper, which highlights what life looks like for those living with this ultra-rare condition, is a novel look at how these individuals are navigating life with FCS,” said Lindsey Sutton, co-founder of the FCS Foundation. “This paper is a major contribution to the community as it sheds a light on the unmet needs patients face with their disease from their firsthand experiences.”

Andy Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Cardiometabolic Franchise at Arrowhead, added, “For nearly two decades, Arrowhead has been dedicated to advancing RNAi-based therapies to address challenging diseases. These new resources reaffirm our commitment to the FCS community by enhancing awareness, support, and access to information through the expansion of the We’ll Get There Soon campaign.”

Explore the new resources at www.LowerMyTGs.com.

#ForFCS #RareDiseaseDay #WellGetThereSoon

About Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome

Familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) is a severe and rare disease often caused by various monogenic mutations. FCS leads to extremely high triglyceride (TG) levels, typically over 880 mg/dL. Such severe elevations can lead to various serious signs and symptoms including acute and potentially fatal pancreatitis, chronic abdominal pain, diabetes, hepatic steatosis, and cognitive issues. Currently, there are limited therapeutic options to adequately treat FCS.

About the FCS Foundation

Established in 2016 by two disease advocates directly impacted by FCS, the FCS Foundation connects the FCS community and provides resources and support for those with FCS. The Foundation hosts an annual Patient & Caregiver Meeting and works year-round to raise awareness and advocate for FCS. The Foundation operates as an all-volunteer organization alongside a medical advisory board of specialists working to advance future treatments. In Spring 2025, the Foundation will have expanded patient resources available for the community. For more information about the Foundation’s mission and initiatives, please visit their official website at livingwithfcs.org.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @ArrowheadPharma, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. To be added to the Company’s email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

