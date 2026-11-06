Arima Genomics to Showcase Expanding Clinical Reach of Aventa FusionPlus and Aventa Lymphoma at AMP 2026

New research spans salivary gland cancer, breast cancer and T-cell lymphoma, building evidence for Aventa testing across cancer types

Aventa FusionPlus also named Molecular Diagnostics Solution of the Year in the 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arima Genomics, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company bringing DNA sequence and structure together to advance cancer diagnosis and therapy selection, today announced its participation in the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2026 Annual Meeting & Expo, November 10–14 in Seattle. Three scientific presentations and a corporate workshop will highlight applications of Arima Hi-C technology across solid tumors and lymphoma. The meeting will also feature an invited talk on Hi-C in lymphoid cancers.

The meeting comes as Aventa FusionPlus has been named Molecular Diagnostics Solution of the Year in the 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards, marking the second consecutive year an Arima clinical test has received recognition from the program. Aventa Lymphoma was named Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year in 2025.

Aventa FusionPlus is designed to detect clinically relevant fusions and rearrangements across solid tumors. Building on important clinical evidence in non-small cell lung cancer, including data presented at ASCO 2026 identifying actionable alterations not detected by conventional sequencing, research at AMP will extend the focus to additional tumor types. An oral presentation from collaborators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai will address adenoid cystic carcinoma of the salivary gland, while an Arima poster will focus on triple-negative breast cancer—reflecting the pan-cancer scope of Aventa FusionPlus.

For Aventa Lymphoma, a study with Duke University researchers recently published in Blood Advances showed how Arima Hi-C complements routine fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), revealing clinically important rearrangements missed or not evaluated by FISH. At AMP, collaborators at Yale School of Medicine and Arima will present research in aggressive cutaneous T-cell lymphomas. Looking ahead, Arima is developing methods to analyze additional genomic variants, including copy number variants and small variants, for future products aimed at more comprehensive genomic profiling from a single tissue sample.

“The breadth of research being presented at AMP reflects how we’re extending the evidence for Aventa testing across cancer types,” said Tom Willis, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Arima Genomics. “At the same time, we’re developing methods to analyze additional genomic alterations beyond fusions and rearrangements. Just as Aventa testing complements existing diagnostic approaches today, our longer-term goal is to bring DNA sequence and structure together in a single, tissue-efficient assay that integrates with established clinical workflows and provides additional genomic insights to support more informed decisions.”

Scientific Presentations

Oral Presentation — Salivary Gland Cancer

MYB and MYBL1 Rearrangements Detected in Otherwise Cryptic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Clinical Samples by Hi-C (High-throughput Chromosome Conformation Capture) Technology

Presenter: Elisabet Pujadas, MD, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Elisabet Pujadas, MD, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Presentation Number: ST143

ST143 Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, November 14 | 7:00–7:15 a.m. PST

Saturday, November 14 | 7:00–7:15 a.m. PST Location: Ballroom E, Level 6, Arch at 705 Pike

Poster Presentation — Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Discovery and Functional Characterization of Enhancer Hijacking Oncogene Rearrangements in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Using Hi-C Sequencing of FFPE Tumors

Presenter: Anthony Schmitt, PhD, Arima Genomics

Anthony Schmitt, PhD, Arima Genomics Poster Number: ST035

ST035 Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, November 14 | 9:15–10:15 a.m. PST

Poster Presentation — Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

Hi-C Sequencing for Detection of Diagnostic Gene Rearrangements and Fusions in Aggressive Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas

Presenter: Gauri Panse, MD, MBBS, Yale School of Medicine

Gauri Panse, MD, MBBS, Yale School of Medicine Poster Number: H019

H019 Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, November 14 | 9:15–10:15 a.m. PST

Invited Scientific Presentation

Proximity Ligation Sequencing (Hi-C) for Oncogene Rearrangements in Lymphoid Cancers

Russell J.H. Ryan, MD, Associate Professor of Pathology at the University of Michigan Medical School, will discuss the use of FFPE-compatible Hi-C to detect and interpret oncogene rearrangements in lymphoid cancers. Dr. Ryan was a senior author of a 2026 Cell Genomics study of Hi-C in lymphoid cancer biopsies conducted with researchers at NYU and Arima Genomics.

Session: Current and Emerging Methods for Structural Variants and Gene Fusions

Current and Emerging Methods for Structural Variants and Gene Fusions Date/Time: Saturday, November 14 | 11:15–11:45 a.m. PST

Saturday, November 14 | 11:15–11:45 a.m. PST Location: Room 611–614, Level 6, Arch at 705 Pike

Arima Corporate Workshop

Arima will host a corporate workshop titled Aventa Clinical Testing Powered by Arima Hi-C: Revealing Actionable Genomic Structure Across Lymphoma, Lung Cancer and Sarcoma.

The workshop will feature clinical cases demonstrating how Aventa testing identifies clinically relevant fusions and rearrangements that conventional methods may miss or incompletely characterize, with discussion of applications in diagnosis, classification, prognosis and therapy selection.

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 11 | 2:00–2:50 p.m. PST

Wednesday, November 11 | 2:00–2:50 p.m. PST Location: Tahoma 3, Level 3, Arch at 800 Pike

AMP attendees can also visit Arima Genomics at Booth 536 to learn more about Aventa FusionPlus and Aventa Lymphoma.

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics is a cancer diagnostics company redefining cancer testing by bringing DNA sequence and structure together. Built on leadership in genome science and proprietary Hi-C sequencing technology, Arima develops clinical tests that reveal cancer-driving alterations conventional approaches can miss or incompletely characterize. Through its Aventa clinical testing brand, Arima offers testing for solid tumors and lymphoma from its CLIA-certified laboratory in Orlando, Florida.

Learn more at www.arimagenomics.com and follow Arima Genomics on LinkedIn.

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