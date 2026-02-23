SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

argenx to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

February 23, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Karen Massey, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 2 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


Events Healthcare
argenx
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie