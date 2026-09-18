argenx announces results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and appointment of Thomas M. Brakel and Khurem Farooq as Non-Executive Directors

September 17, 2026 – 22:01PM CET

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology innovation company, today announced the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and appointments of Thomas M. Brakel and Khurem Farooq as non-executive directors of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We welcome Tom and Khurem to the Board and look forward to learning from their combined years of leadership and expertise. Our focus at argenx today remains as ever before, on our scientific innovation mission, delivering value for shareholders, and always deepening the impact we make for patients and their communities. As we look ahead to Vision 2030 and beyond, we are building a company, and a board, with the strength and perspective to sustain and grow what argenx contributes to patients, science, and society for decades to come,” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chairperson of the Board of argenx.

The voting result and all documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting will be available on the argenx website at www.argenx.com/investors/shareholder-meetings.

About argenx

argenx is the global immunology innovation company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from diseases with high unmet need. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok

bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy

aroy@argenx.com