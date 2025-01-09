Areteia Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday January 14, 2025

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Areteia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Areteia”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel inflammation and immunology therapies, with an initial focus on severe eosinophilic asthma, today announced that the Company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday January 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.





A copy of the presentation will be posted on the Company’s website following the presentation.

Event: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Venue: The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA Date: January 14, 2025 Time: 1:30 p.m. - Pacific Time Location: Golden Gate room (32nd Floor), The Westin St. Francis Presenter: Jorge Bartolome, Chief Executive Officer

About Areteia

Areteia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a potential first-in-class oral therapeutic remedy for diseases associated with elevated eosinophil levels with an initial focus on severe eosinophilic asthma. The Company has advanced its investigational drug, dexpramipexole, into three separate Phase III clinical trials, including two 52-week global exacerbation trials and one 24-week lung function trial. Areteia’s team is committed to developing and delivering novel inflammation and immunology therapies with the goal of putting respiratory patients in better control of their disease and back in control of their lives. To learn more, please visit www.areteiatx.com

Areteia was created by Population Health Partners and Knopp Biosciences. A syndicate of leading life sciences and strategic investors led by Bain Capital Life Sciences with participation from Access Biotechnology, ARCH Venture Partners, Viking Global Investors, Marshall Wace, GV, Saturn Partners, Sanofi, Maverick Capital, and Population Health Partners, has committed to invest up to $425 million in Series A financing to establish Areteia and advance dexpramipexole through Phase III clinical trials, secure commercial supply, and pursue potential next-generation medicines.

About Dexpramipexole

Dexpramipexole, an investigational drug, is an oral small molecule that has been shown to lower eosinophil levels in blood and tissue and is currently in Phase III development for treatment of adults and adolescents with severe eosinophilic asthma. Dexpramipexole’s proposed mechanism of action is to inhibit the maturation of eosinophils in the bone marrow, based on evidence from cell cultures and human biopsies, thereby lowering peripheral blood eosinophil levels. Most recently in a Phase II study in patients with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, treatment with our investigational drug dexpramipexole resulted in a significant, dose-dependent reduction in blood absolute eosinophil count at all doses tested (twice daily dexpramipexole dihydrochloride doses of 37.5-mg, 75-mg, or 150-mg) compared to placebo. The investigational drug dexpramipexole was well tolerated in the trial, with adverse events balanced across treatment and placebo groups, no serious adverse events, and no adverse events leading to discontinuation.

About Eosinophilic Asthma

Asthma disrupts the lives of more than a quarter of a billion people worldwide. More than half of asthma patients have eosinophilic asthma, which is driven by an oversupply of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, in blood and tissue. By inhibiting the maturation of eosinophils, we believe that the oral administration of the investigational drug dexpramipexole acts to lower eosinophils. Currently approved injectable anti-IL-5/5R biologic therapies provide clinical benefit through eosinophil lowering. The global asthma biologic market is experiencing robust growth having doubled in the last three years and is valued today at approximately $10 billion. If approved as a first-to-market oral, dexpramipexole could provide an alternative to injectable biologics.

