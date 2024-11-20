SUBSCRIBE
Ardelyx to Participate at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 20, 2024 
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Justin Renz, Chief Financial and Operations Officer, and Eric Foster, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 12:30pm EST in New York City.

To access the live webcast of the panel presentation please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at https://ir.ardelyx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the panel presentation will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com

