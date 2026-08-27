Arcus Biosciences to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Citi’s 2026 Biotech Back to School Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 9th, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside chat & 1x1 meetings

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Date: Thursday, September 10th, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside chat & 1x1 meetings

Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 15th, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside chat & 1x1 meetings

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the Arcus Biosciences website at www.arcusbio.com. Replays will be available following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. In partnership with industry collaborators, patients and physicians around the world, Arcus is expediting the development of its late-stage portfolio of first- and/or best-in-class medicines against well-characterized biological targets and pathways and studying novel, biology-driven combinations that have the potential to help people with cancer live longer. Founded in 2015, the company has advanced multiple investigational medicines into registrational clinical trials including casdatifan, a HIF-2α inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. For more information about Arcus Biosciences’ clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Investor Inquiries

Pia Eaves

VP of Investor Relations & Strategy

(617) 459-2006

peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries

Holli Kolkey

VP of Corporate Affairs

(650) 922-1269

hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri

Director, Corporate Affairs

(510) 406-8520

mbassiri@arcusbio.com